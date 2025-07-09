Behind The Scenes With Mrunal, Mouni...

David Dhawan's romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring son Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde is set release in April.

The entire cast, including Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy, recently wrapped up the long shooting schedule in Scotland.

While the movie is still in the filming stage, let's take quick peek into David Dhawan's new venture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tips Films/Instagram

Varun Dhawan with Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy in Scotland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mrunal and Mouni chill by the poolside on their day off from work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mrunal takes a selfie with Pooja Hegde, Mouni, Jimmy Shergill and Cinematographer Ayananka Bose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni with Varun and David Dhawan on the last day of her shoot in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

'Hai jawaani toh sun Leena hain,' says Varun while soaking in all the summer goodness in Scotland for the long outdoor shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhad Samji/Instagram

Varun, Pooja, Jimmy, Chunky Panday and David enjoy some scrumptious dinner with the crew after a long day's work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Still pinching myself! Guyssss I am DAVID DHAWAN'S HEROINE. I'm beyond grateful sir.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chunky Panday/Instagram

Chunky and David hang out in Glasgow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chunky Panday/Instagram

Selfie time with Producer Ramesh Taurani, Rakesh Bedi, Ayananka Bose and Jimmy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun gets ready to party because it's time to say goodbye to Scotland.

'It's a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland on #haijawaanitohishqhonahai. So many days everyone pulling together to make this happen. Bringing u all the laughs soon. Now back home.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tips Films/Instagram

David Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani with the entire cast of Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Before heading home, Varun explores the 'land of cakes' with mommy dearest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun and Pooja kick off the film's Rishikesh schedule by participating in the Ganga Aarti.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff