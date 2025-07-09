Behind The Scenes With Mrunal, Mouni...

David Dhawan's romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring son Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde is set release in April.
The entire cast, including Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy, recently wrapped up the long shooting schedule in Scotland.
While the movie is still in the filming stage, let's take quick peek into David Dhawan's new venture.
Varun Dhawan with Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy in Scotland.
Mrunal and Mouni chill by the poolside on their day off from work.
Mrunal takes a selfie with Pooja Hegde, Mouni, Jimmy Shergill and Cinematographer Ayananka Bose.
Mouni with Varun and David Dhawan on the last day of her shoot in London.
'Hai jawaani toh sun Leena hain,' says Varun while soaking in all the summer goodness in Scotland for the long outdoor shoot.
Varun, Pooja, Jimmy, Chunky Panday and David enjoy some scrumptious dinner with the crew after a long day's work.
'Still pinching myself! Guyssss I am DAVID DHAWAN'S HEROINE. I'm beyond grateful sir.'
Chunky and David hang out in Glasgow.
Selfie time with Producer Ramesh Taurani, Rakesh Bedi, Ayananka Bose and Jimmy.
Varun gets ready to party because it's time to say goodbye to Scotland.
'It's a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland on #haijawaanitohishqhonahai. So many days everyone pulling together to make this happen. Bringing u all the laughs soon. Now back home.'
David Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani with the entire cast of Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Before heading home, Varun explores the 'land of cakes' with mommy dearest.
Varun and Pooja kick off the film's Rishikesh schedule by participating in the Ganga Aarti.
