Behind The Scenes of SRK-Deepika's King Song, Tu Mil Jaaye

Choreographers Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Cape Town shoot of Tu Mil Jaaye, the romantic track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from King.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of King. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat/Instagram

Key Points Choreographers Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat share behind-the-scenes photos from the Tu Mil Jaaye song shoot for King.

The pictures show Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone during the Cape Town schedule.

Tu Mil Jaaye was released on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Tu Mil Jaaye from King has caught everyone's attention.

Choreographers Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat have shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the song's shoot, giving fans a glimpse of what went on behind the camera.

Behind-the-Scenes Revelations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Bhagat (@piyush_bhagat)

In a social media post shared on Sunday, Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji posted a series of pictures from the Cape Town schedule.

The pictures offer a glimpse of the cast and crew during the shoot, along with some fun moments from the sets.

About Tu Mil Jaaye

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat/ Instagram

The song Tu Mil Jaaye was released on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh's 61st birthday.

Featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika, the track gives audiences a glimpse of their romantic pairing in the film.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi while its English rap has been written and sung by Ed Sheeran.

Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

King is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 24.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff