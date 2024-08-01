News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Begin Your Day With Rakul's Beautiful Smile

Begin Your Day With Rakul's Beautiful Smile

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 01, 2024 09:01 IST
Sidharth makes another memory with Kiara... Taapsee discovers Paris' prettiest street... Shreya is in holiday mode...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh paints the town red.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra wishes Kiara Advani on her birthday, 'Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You're the kindest soul I know, Here is to many more memories together.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'Day 1 of endless walking, Walking Paris' prettiest street (coz that's what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day!' says Taapsee Pannu who is in Paris for the Olympics.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra says yellow!

 

Guess who this star is! *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry shares a picture from her travel dairy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna lets her eyes do the talking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur's day out in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur goes traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

'Holiday mode on.. Some chill time before life happens,' writes Shreya Ghoshal.

 

*That's Disha Patani taking a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
