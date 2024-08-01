Begin Your Day With Rakul's Beautiful Smile

Sidharth makes another memory with Kiara... Taapsee discovers Paris' prettiest street... Shreya is in holiday mode...
Rakul Singh paints the town red.
Sidharth Malhotra wishes Kiara Advani on her birthday, 'Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You're the kindest soul I know, Here is to many more memories together.'
'Day 1 of endless walking, Walking Paris' prettiest street (coz that's what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day!' says Taapsee Pannu who is in Paris for the Olympics.
Sanya Malhotra says yellow!
Guess who this star is! *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Sophie Choudry shares a picture from her travel dairy.
Karishma Tanna lets her eyes do the talking.
Avneet Kaur's day out in Paris.
Plabita Borthakur goes traditional.
'Holiday mode on.. Some chill time before life happens,' writes Shreya Ghoshal.
*That's Disha Patani taking a selfie.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com