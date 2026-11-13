Before Love-Scout, 6 Messy Romances That Rocked Bigg Boss House

From Rahul Mahajan to Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya, Bigg Boss has seen its fair share of love triangles and messy situationships that kept the audience hooked and talking.

Key Points From former lovers and divorced couples to complicated love triangles, relationships inside the Bigg Boss house have always provided plenty of entertainment.

Rahul Mahajan-Payal Rohatgi-Monica Bedi, Prince Narula-Nora Fatehi-Yuvika Chaudhary and Paras Chhabra-Shehnaaz Gill-Mahira Sharma are among the memorable examples.

Scout OP, Love Gill and Yung DSA's complicated equation has sparked fresh controversy, proving that relationship drama continues to be a major part of Bigg Boss.

If there is one show where real-life relationship dynamics can change overnight, it has to be Bigg Boss.

Over the years, the makers have brought divorced couples, former lovers and ex-partners under one roof, providing ample drama in the guise of entertainment.

In Season 17, the makers took things a step further with wildcard entries that changed existing equations and turned friendships into complicated love triangles.

But Bigg Boss has also given us some adorable associations, like that of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, whose chemistry won millions of hearts.

One of the highlights of Bigg Boss 20 is the complicated situationship between Scout OP and Love Gill, with the former's girlfriend appearing on the show to express her displeasure.

Call it a love triangle or a messy situationship, but almost every season has had its share of contestants who couldn't keep their hands and emotions under control.

Rahul Mahajan, Payal Rohatgi and Monica Bedi: Bigg Boss 2

IMAGE: Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi were in a relationship before the former got attracted to Monica Bedi.

Rahul, who openly described himself as a playboy, shared a romantic relationship with Payal before entering the house.

The duo's swimming pool moment showcased their chemistry and created a lot of buzz.

However, Rahul was quickly attracted to Monica Bedi inside the house.

His frequent attention towards Monica often upset Payal and added to the drama.

After the show, Rahul and Payal parted ways. He eventually married Dimpy, but they divorced in 2015.

Delnaaz Irani, Rajeev Paul, Sana Khan: Bigg Boss 6

IMAGE: Rajeev and Delnaaz were separated when they entered the house. Rajeev and Sana clarified they were only 'good friends' on the show.

Back in those days, divorced couples were expected to bring in TRPs.

When Delnaaz and Rajeev entered the house as a separated couple, there was always some friction between them.

But when Rajeev got closer to Sana Khan, their friendly chemistry and flirty advances would occasionally upset Delnaaz, who said she had moved on.

Rajeev and Sana maintained they were only good friends.

Prince Narula, Nora Fatehi and Yuvika Chaudhary: Bigg Boss 9

IMAGE: Yuvika confronted Prince's chemistry with Nora Fatehi after she got evicted.

Prince was smitten by Yuvika Chaudhary and never shied away from expressing his feelings on the show.

The cutest moment was when Prince made a heart-shaped paratha with the words 'This is 4 real' written on it and proposed the actor on the show.

Yuvika was moved by his gesture but soon got evicted.

When Nora Fatehi entered the show as a wildcard contestant, her friendship with Prince got intense.

Later, when Yuvika returned to the house for a special appearance after Nora's eviction, she confronted Prince.

Prince and Yuvika later got engaged in 2018 and married the same year.

Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma: Bigg Boss 13

IMAGE: Paras Chhabra chose Mahira over Shehnaaz Gill on the show.

Before the season became known as 'Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill wala season', it was about Paras and Shehnaaz.

Paras and Shehnaaz shared a close friendship before they entered the show. However, in the initial episodes Paras grew closer to Mahira; the two holding hands, sharing a bed, almost behaving like a couple.

At one point, an upset Shehnaaz asked Paras to choose between her and Mahira.

Shehnaaz's feelings were hurt and this led to several heated exchanges between the girls with Paras being their bone of contention.

During one such argument, Mahira called Shehnaaz 'insecure' and accused her of being jealous. Paras also told Shehnaaz that she could fight with anyone but Mahira.

The dynamics quickly shifted when Shehnaaz and Sidharth's love-hate exchanges quickly turned into genuine affection making them one of the most adored couples on the show till date.

Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel: Bigg Boss 17

IMAGE: Abhishek couldn't handle the fact that his ex Isha had moved on from him and was dating Samarth Jurel.

When Isha entered the show, she introduced Abhishek as her ex-boyfriend but didn't mention that she was dating Samarth.

The two often poked each other discussing past events from the relationships, demanding explanation and closure.

And just when Isha and Abhishek had sorted out their differences, Samarth entered as a wildcard.

When Samarth introduced himself on the show as Isha's boyfriend, everyone, including Isha, was shocked.

Though Isha initially denied being in a relationship with Samarth when he entered the house, she later admitted that they were dating for nearly a year.

Abhishek broke down and lost his temper upon learning the hard truth that Isha had finally moved on from him.

The trio often clashed during tasks, with Abhishek acting like a jilted ex, even getting physical with each other.

Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan: Bigg Boss 17

IMAGE: Mannara felt sidelined when Ayesha entered and revealed that he was two-timing her and his girlfriend Nazila.

In the same season, Munawar spoke about his failed marriage while portraying himself as this clean, loyal, committed boyfriend.

He was already in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi, whom he said had developed a bond with his son.

In the show, his growing friendship with Mannara Chopra made everyone believe that Ms Chopra was falling for him.

Ayesha Khan's unexpected wildcard entry turned Munawar and Mannara's equation upside down.

Ayesha, who was briefly dating Munawar, not only confronted Munawar about his relationships but also accused him of two-timing her and Nazila Sitaishi.

After Ayesha's big reveal, Mannara felt betrayed and sidelined with Munawar admitting that he was wrong.

More than a triangle, it was a complicated situationship where Munawar could neither take a stand for himself or come clean about his relationships.

Scout OP, Love Gill and Yung DSA: Bigg Boss 20

IMAGE: Both Scout and Yung DSA, who are in steady relationships outside the house, admitted developing 'feelings' for co-contestant Love Gill on the show.

Love Gill and Scout OP's relationship started as a harmless bhai-behen ka rishta.

Initially, some of the contestants also observed that Love Gill is probably trying to recreate Shehnaz Gill's masti and charm on the show.

However, their rather uncomfortable massage sessions raised eyebrows and prompted Scout's girlfriend Kashvi to appear on the show and issue a warning.

Interestingly, the equation is not limited to Scout and Love.

The 'grass incident' that Kashvi and Love keep referring to is when Yung and Scout admitted developing 'feelings' for Love.

Yung and Love's silly nok-jhok is proof that he is equally jealous whenever Love flirts with or gets close to Gullu or any other male contestant.

If this is a winning pattern, contestants have already decoded that messy relationships is what drive the audience TRPs.

With every season, the drama only gets wilder, with contestants willing to sacrifice and sabotage their existing relationships and loyalty to inch closer to the trophy.