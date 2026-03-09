HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » 'Sanju's Time Is Starting Now'

'Sanju's Time Is Starting Now'

March 09, 2026 14:46 IST

'The confidence from this victory will take his career to another level.'

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson, Player of the Tournament, T20 World Cup 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Basil Joseph/Instagram

Key Points

  • 'Everyone hoped for Sanju's comeback, but we weren't sure it would happen.'
  • 'When the opportunity came, he seized it in the fullest sense -- that's the beauty.'
  • 'This is Sanju's time.'

Sanju Samson, the architect of India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the Player of the Tournament, deserves all the glory, and there's one person who is especially proud of him.

Malayalam movie Director Basil Joseph (Minnal Murali) shares a close bond with the young cricketer, and has often spoken about it.

After India's superb win, he shared his joy with Simply Mollywood.

He held the crease for 20 overs and led India to a record chase'

Basil Joseph and Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Basil Joseph and Sanju Samson. Photograph: Kind courtesy Basil Joseph/Instagram

'I'm overjoyed! Like every Malayali and Indian. Everyone hoped for Sanju's comeback, but we weren't sure it would happen. When the opportunity came, he seized it in the fullest sense -- that's the beauty,' Simply Mollywood quotes Basil as saying.

'He didn't just come and score runs. In the most crucial match, opening the innings, with wickets falling at one end, he held the crease for 20 overs and led India to a record chase. Scoring 97 not out and taking the team to victory felt like a peak cinematic experience.'

'When Sanju wins, the emotion I feel is ten times more than what every Malayali feels'

'Watching all the videos and reels on social media, my eyes welled up. There's a reason. I haven't just seen Sanju's worst career phases on social media -- I've seen them up close,' Basil says.

'I've experienced those sad moments with him. So when Sanju wins, the emotion I feel is ten times more than what every Malayali feels. It's beyond words.'

'For the past two days, I've been going through an incredibly emotional experience. I won't get a bigger happiness than this. We've been waiting for this. This is Sanju's time. The confidence from this victory will take his career to another level. This is just the beginning -- Sanju's time is starting now.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

