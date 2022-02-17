'After he got COVID, his health fell apart'

'When he appeared on Indian Idol, he was on a wheelchair and he had difficulty moving around.'

IMAGE: Bappi Lahiri on Indian Idol Season 12 in 2021.

Udit Narayan and his son Aditya Narayan had a close association with Bappi Lahiri.

Aditya tells Subhash K Jha, "He was a workaholic. I think he was composing tunes till the day God called him."

Bappidabrought smiles to millions of faces with his music.

I hope he is happy wherever he is.

It is sad and alarming that we lost two stalwarts of the Hindi music world in just a few days.

The music world also lost the great Sandhya Mukherjee.

I remember Bappida from my childhood.

My father always remembers Bappida for his warmth, generosity and hospitality.

Bappida's doors were always open for my father when he was struggling in Mumbai.

Whenever he was hungry, he would land up at Bappida's doorstep.

He was sure to be fed.

These are not small gestures in a city like Mumbai.

IMAGE: Aditya Naryan with father Udit Narayan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Narayan/Instagram

I remember Bappida came for my fourth birthday party.

This was the first time my parents could afford a party for my birthday. I sang a song for each of the composers, who came to my party.

For Bappida, I sang Chali Aana Tu Paan Ki Dukan Pe (Aaj Ka Arjun).

Bappida has always been kind and sweet to me.

During the first season of Sa Re Ga Ma that I hosted, Bappida was one of the judges. I remember him as being warm, friendly and calm.

I have always admired his music.

He was a workaholic.

I think he was composing tunes till the day God called him.

I remember my father telling me that Bappida was one of the busiest composers of his time. He had taken up so many projects that he would be working in multiple studios during the same day, hopping from one studio to the next.

I had the good fortune of recording a Bengali song for Bappida some months ago.

It was sad to see him in failing health for the last few years.

When he appeared on Indian Idol, he was on a wheelchair and he had difficulty moving around.

I knew his health was deteriorating.

After he got COVID, his health fell apart.

I guess he had to go when he had to go, but his songs will play forever.

'He was like a brother to me'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Krishnamurthy/Twitter

Kavita Krishnamurthy had the privilege of singing several hit songs for Bappi Lahiri.

She recalls many memorable music sittings, accompanied by delicious meals at his bungalow.

"Bappida belongs to the generation of talented, versatile composers who knew their craft," she says.

"He was extremely dedicated and hard working. He was always into music. He was either involved in recordings and related projects or otherwise performing in concerts all over the world."

IMAGE: Divya Bharati and Govinda in the song Tu Pagal Premi Awaara from Shola Aur Shabnam.

Kavita recalls Bappida with fondness.

"He was ever smiling, gentle, very kind and affectionate to me. He was like a brother to me. I sang some popular songs like Tu Pagal Premi Awaara inShola Aur Shabnam, Chori Chori Main Bhi Toh in Dalaal, Laal Dupattewali in Aankhen, Sajan Oh Mere Sajna in Agnee Prem, and a great hit in Bengali called Ami Kolkataar Roshogolla.

"His whole family was very warm and hospitable. I will miss his jovial presence and lively music."