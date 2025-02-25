HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Banita Looks Stunning At SAG Awards

Banita Looks Stunning At SAG Awards

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2025 12:40 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Banita Sandhu attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 23, at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles.

The cast of Bridgerton was there to celebrate their nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (the award eventually went to the series, Shogun).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Banita, who was seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer October, wore a custom-made Amit Aggarwal gown.

She wore bold makeup, sleek ponytail, statement earrings, chunky bracelet and cocktail ring.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Sharing pictures, she writes, '@amitaggarwalofficial & team, thank you for designing my dream dress that is legit out-of-this-world you are a visionary & this look was exactly everything I wanted and more than I could have ever imagined.

'I couldn’t be prouder to wear Indian couture as a first-time SAG nominee. I'm still pinching myself. Thank you to my whole team for making this happen. I'm the luckiest girl in the world.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Designer Amit Aggarwal describes the outfit: 'Banita Sandhu in a custom look for the SAG Awards (@sagawards ) is a convergence of craftsmanship and innovation -- where our signature textile morphs into paradoxical forms, embodying the fluidity of time itself. Metallic micro-pleats ripple seamlessly across the silhouette, shifting with light, movement, and presence.

'A visceral experience where fabric breathes, structure transforms, and every fold feels alive.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Banita Sandhu disappeared after October
Why Banita Sandhu disappeared after October
'I don't do the Bollywood stuff'
'I don't do the Bollywood stuff'
What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?
What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?
Saif-Bebo's 1st Appearance After Attack
Saif-Bebo's 1st Appearance After Attack
'Paatal Lok Is Sacred To Me'
'Paatal Lok Is Sacred To Me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places To Head To For Holi

webstory image 2

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Top Countries To Study Medicine

VIDEOS

The stunning drone view of Mahakumbh0:45

The stunning drone view of Mahakumbh

Construction of NH 144A in full swing in Rajouri1:20

Construction of NH 144A in full swing in Rajouri

Hundreds rally in Times Square to mark 3rd anniv of Russia's invasion of Ukraine1:14

Hundreds rally in Times Square to mark 3rd anniv of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD