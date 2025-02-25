Banita Looks Stunning At SAG Awards

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Banita Sandhu attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 23, at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles.

The cast of Bridgerton was there to celebrate their nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (the award eventually went to the series, Shogun).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Banita, who was seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer October, wore a custom-made Amit Aggarwal gown.

She wore bold makeup, sleek ponytail, statement earrings, chunky bracelet and cocktail ring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Sharing pictures, she writes, '@amitaggarwalofficial & team, thank you for designing my dream dress that is legit out-of-this-world you are a visionary & this look was exactly everything I wanted and more than I could have ever imagined.

'I couldn’t be prouder to wear Indian couture as a first-time SAG nominee. I'm still pinching myself. Thank you to my whole team for making this happen. I'm the luckiest girl in the world.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Designer Amit Aggarwal describes the outfit: 'Banita Sandhu in a custom look for the SAG Awards (@sagawards ) is a convergence of craftsmanship and innovation -- where our signature textile morphs into paradoxical forms, embodying the fluidity of time itself. Metallic micro-pleats ripple seamlessly across the silhouette, shifting with light, movement, and presence.

'A visceral experience where fabric breathes, structure transforms, and every fold feels alive.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com