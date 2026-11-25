Indian cine bodies demand a ban on Netflix's upcoming Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, citing a government advisory against Pakistani content following the terror attacks.

IMAGE: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Key Points Netflix's first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has sparked controversy in India.

The trailer for the series dropped on Tuesday, but its December 4 release status for India remains unclear.

FWICE has also warned that it would halt all Netflix projects if the series is released in India, stating that 'the country comes first, and Pakistani artists are not welcome'.

Netflix's first Pakistani original show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which reunites popular stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed, has stirred controversy in India even before its release, with two cine bodies writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a ban.

The trailer dropped on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, but there is no clarity on whether the show's December 4 release also includes India or only Pakistan and other countries.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said the show's release in the country would be violation of the ministry of information and broadcasting's advisory following last year's Pahalgam terror attack when it asked OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries to discontinue Pakistani-origin content.

While the FWICE, which says it has up to five lakh members, took up the issue on Wednesday, AICWA sent its letter on Tuesday.

AICWA's Stance On Pakistani Content

In its letter, also marked to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Netflix India, the AICWA termed Pakistan a 'terrorist country' that will never wish well for India.

'After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content.

'On May 8, 2025, the ministry of information and broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media,' it stated.

The AICWA, which states on its web site that it is affiliated with the Maharashtra government and works for the rights of the people related to the film industry, went on to say that the release of the series would go directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation.

The letter, signed by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, said there was need for a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties for those showing 'Pakistani content, artists and productions' on TV, streaming platforms or in cinema.

FWICE Calls For Government Intervention

The FWICE, an umbrella body of 32 associations, asked Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the matter and direct the ministry and other concerned authorities to urgently examine the proposed release of the Pakistani series and take appropriate measures.

'While the Government of India has taken a clear position through its advisory concerning Pakistani-origin content on digital platforms, the proposed Indian availability of this series calls for urgent examination and appropriate intervention by the concerned authorities.

'We further request that the Government of India ensure that its existing directions and advisories concerning Pakistani-origin entertainment content are appropriately implemented and that all concerned digital streaming platforms and stakeholders adhere to the applicable governmental instructions,' the FWICE said in the letter.

The FWCIE said it has directed its members and affiliated associations not to participate in, perform at, promote, sponsor or associate themselves with any concerts, events, cultural programmes, entertainment shows or other activities organised by Pakistani individuals, organisations or entities.

Earlier, FWICE had warned that it would 'ensure the shoot of all the Netflix projects comes to a halt' if the series is released in India.

"We want to express that we have an objection to the Pakistani show. For us, the country comes first, and Pakistani artists are not welcome," its president B N Tiwari told PTI.

The Controversial Netflix Series

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, based on Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel, reunites stars familiar with Indian viewers. Fawad and Mahira worked together in Humsafar, while Fawad and Sanam worked in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Barzakh.

The new show, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, also stars Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The story revolves around Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard law student struggling with emotional trauma, and Liza, a talented artist. Their meeting in Italy leads to a journey filled with love, heartbreak, family conflicts and emotional challenges.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff