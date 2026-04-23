Ban Lawrence Bishnoi Series: Congress MP

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wants a ban on Z5's series Lawrence of Punjab, arguing that it glorifies gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

IMAGE: A scene from Lawrence of Punjab.

Key Points Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has filed a PIL seeking to ban the Z5 web series Lawrence of Punjab.

The petition alleges the series glorifies gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and could negatively influence young people.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on April 24, three days before the series' planned release on April 27.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has sought a ban on Z5's Web series Lawrence of Punjab.

Warring has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking a ban on the release of the OTT series, which is based on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's life.

Concerns Over Glorification of Criminality

The petition alleged that the series misrepresents the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is involved in illegal activities, and could have a negative influence on young people.

It also highlights the lack of pre-certification for OTT content and calls for stricter regulatory guidelines. The case is scheduled for a hearing on April 24, 2026, while the series is set to release on April 27, 2026.

Earlier, Warring wrote to Z5's Grievance Officer Akshaya Joshi, seeking the immediate suspension or deferment of the release of the web series. In his letter, Warring called for immediate suspension and deferring the release of Lawrence of Punjab pending a lawful review.

He said the platform's description of the series itself shows that 'it would be glorifying a criminal and a gangster, which would amount to direct promotion of unlawful activities,' adding that such content could 'romanticise and legitimise criminal conduct' and create 'aspirational value around criminality.'

'The description of the web series itself shows that it would be glorifying the life of a gangster, which would amount to the promotion of unlawful activities,' the letter said.

'The subject matter of the series is therefore not fictional in abstraction, but relates to a real individual associated with ongoing criminality, thereby attracting heightened legal scrutiny.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff