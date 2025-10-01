Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor Gets Married

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani/Instagram

Avika Gor wed longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani of Roadies fame on the sets of their reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga on Tuesday, September 30.

Milind, who has a bachelor's degree in computer science from the Dayananda Sagar College, Bengaluru, and is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, serves as associate director of product at Kuku FM.

Avika, best known for her stint in Balika Vadhu, invited Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Farah Khan and Rakhi Sawant to the wedding.

Avika looked stunning in a red lehenga, accentuated by emerald jewelry. Milind complemented her in a regal golden sherwani and matching emerald accessories.

One of the highlights of the evening was a performance by stand-up comic Sudesh Lehri and his wife Mamta.

Avika and Milind's love story began in 2020 in Hyderabad, where they met through mutual friends.

The couple announced their engagement in June.

Here's congratulating the newlyweds!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff