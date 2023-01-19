News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » BAFTA Nominations: RRR Out, All That Breathes In

BAFTA Nominations: RRR Out, All That Breathes In

By Rediff Movies
January 19, 2023 19:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

S S Rajamouli's RRR failed to make it to the nominations of the 2023 BAFTA awards.

The movie was in the long list for the Film Not in English Language category but could not find a spot in the final five, which included All Quiet On The Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl.

This comes as a rare miss for RRR, which bagged a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for the song Naatu Naatu and Critics Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language film and Best Song.

 

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary, along with All the Beauty And The Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Moonage Daydream and Navalny.

The nominations were announced by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh.

The award ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

A quick look at the nominations.

 

Best Film
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár

 

Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder


Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)

 

Best Film Not In The English Language
All Quiet On The Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl

 

Best Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny

 

Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

Best Director
Edward Berger – All Quiet On The Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

 

Best Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

 

Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

 

Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

Best Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

 

Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said


Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

 

Best Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

 

Best Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet On The Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness

 

Best Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

 

Best Editing
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick

 

Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio


Best Costume Design
All Quiet On The Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

 

Best Make Up & Hair
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
The Whale

 

Best Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

 

Best Special Visual Effects
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick

 

Best British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting

 

Best British Short Film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye

 

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
EXCLUSIVE! M M Keeravaani: 'We will win Oscar too'
EXCLUSIVE! M M Keeravaani: 'We will win Oscar too'
Why There's So Much Global Love For RRR
Why There's So Much Global Love For RRR
Priyanka's 'Superwoman' Touch To RRR
Priyanka's 'Superwoman' Touch To RRR
'Want neighbourly ties with Pak but...': India
'Want neighbourly ties with Pak but...': India
Mumbai struggles with traffic jams during PM's visit
Mumbai struggles with traffic jams during PM's visit
BBC film: Sunak defends Modi, snubs Pak-origin MP
BBC film: Sunak defends Modi, snubs Pak-origin MP
Modi gifts Rs 38k cr infra ahead of Mumbai civic poll
Modi gifts Rs 38k cr infra ahead of Mumbai civic poll

More like this

The Indian Who Won An Award At Cannes

The Indian Who Won An Award At Cannes

'This film is not a political snapshot'

'This film is not a political snapshot'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances