IMAGE: Emilia Perez Actor Zoe Saldana shows off her award. Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Director Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light failed to win an award at the BAFTAs.

The film, which was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language category, lost to France's Emilia Perez.

This was the third major upset for Kapadia and India, as the film also did not win any awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

IMAGE: Kani Kusruti in All We Imagine As Light.

All We Imagine As Light was the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.