Badshah-Isha Rikhi Split 5 Months After Marriage

Rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi have announced their mutual decision to divorce, bringing their five-month-old marriage to an end.

IMAGE: Rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi at their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Rikhi/Instagram

Key Points Rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi have mutually announced their divorce, ending their marriage after just five months.

The couple shared identical statements on their Instagram Stories, requesting privacy and an end to speculation.

Isha Rikhi had previously posted cryptic messages in July, hinting at marital troubles and a difficult personal battle.

Rapper Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi have officially announced their separation, bringing their marriage to an end, five months after their wedding in March.

The couple shared official statements on their Instagram Stories on Monday, requesting privacy and asking people to refrain from further speculation about their relationship.

Mutual Decision to Part Ways

'I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,' Badshah posted.

Isha Rikhi shared the same statement on her Instagram Stories.

Months of Speculation and Cryptic Posts

The announcement comes after months of speculation surrounding the couple. The duo married in March 2026, while Rikhi confirmed their marriage in June.

Rumours about trouble in their relationship emerged in July following cryptic social media posts shared by Rikhi. On July 27, Rikhi shared a post on Instagram indicating that her relationship was falling apart.

'There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do,' she posted.

'Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.'

This was reportedly Badshah's second marriage, following his previous divorce from Jasmine Masih in 2020.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff