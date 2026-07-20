Baby Vihaan: Katrina Shares First Look

Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday with her 'most precious blessing'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Key Points Katrina Kaif shares first glimpses of son Vihaan.

Katrina celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 16.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025.

Katrina Kaif shared a rare glimpse of her eight-month-old son, Vihaan Kaushal, while giving everyone a peek into her 43rd birthday celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Katrina posted a series of photographs, marking her first birthday on July 16 after embracing motherhood.

The pictures featured candid moments with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan, whose face was not revealed.

Katrina captioned them: 'Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are...'

She posted a light-hearted addition for her husband, writing, 'Your not too bad either...'

Vicky's birthday wish for Katrina

On July 16, Vicky shared a heartfelt photograph with Katrina while penning a birthday note for her: 'Jaan Ka Janamdin.'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. They got married on December 9, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff