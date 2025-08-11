Baaghi 4: Ready For This Bloody, Violent Love Story?

The official teaser for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is out.

It opens on a sombre note with Tiger's voiceover in the background.

As the character recalls the tragic loss of a loved one, the teaser continues with violent visuals, actions, and a lot of drama.

Tiger makes a fierce entry as Ronny, this time taking over as both the 'hero and the villain' of his story.

He appears fuelled by vengeance, armed, and rage.

'Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hain... No escape. No mercy. Brace yourself -- a Bloody, Violent Love Story begins. #Baaghi4Teaser Out Now,' Tiger captioned the teaser.

Sanjay Dutt plays a menacing antagonist, setting the stage for a 'bloody and violent' story.

The teaser includes glimpses of the lead actresses, Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who makes her debut in the movies.

'The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero...is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He's definitely not the same this time, but I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago,' Tiger wrote earlier in March, when the film's poster was unveiled.

Tiger completed the shooting of Baaghi 4 in July.

Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 releases on September 5.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff