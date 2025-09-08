HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Baaghi 4 Enjoys Fair Box Office Weekend

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
September 08, 2025 10:11 IST

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in Baaghi 4.

After the back to back disappointments of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath and Heropanti, Tiger Shroff now has a film which has opened reasonably well at the box office.

Baaghi 3 was his last film which had done well but it released just before the pandemic, so its theatre run was cut short abruptly after nine days, as the lockdown was announced. Before that, War was an all time blockbuster.

War 2 did not feature him and unfortunately is a disaster at the box office.

Baaghi 4 has done better. It opened at Rs 13.29 crore (Rs 132.9 million) and stayed in double digits right through the weekend. As a result, the overall numbers are fair at Rs 38 crore* (Rs 380 million).

 

IMAGE: Patrick Wilson and  Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring.

The film had The Conjuring: Last Rites for competition, which saw weekend collections of Rs 54 crore* (Rs 540 million).

IMAGE: A scene from The Bengel Files.

The Bengal Files opened at Rs 1.25 crore* (Rs 12.5 million), with a weekend collection of Rs 5.25 crore* (Rs 52.5 million).

IMAGE: Soham Shah and Nora Fatehi in Uff Yeh Siyapaa.

Uff Yeh Siyapaa hardly had any collections to boast of with a weekend of under Rs 25 lakh after seeing a token release.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
