Ayesha Shroff Visits Injured Vlogger, Offers Help

IMAGE: Police personnel at the site of the Tiger Shroff shooting in Juhu, north west Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Following the shocking firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu on Sunday, his mother Ayesha Shroff visited injured vlogger Umesh Chauhan at Mumbai's KEM Hospital on Tuesday to offer comfort and assure his family of complete financial assistance.

Chauhan, a 35-year-old content creator from Mankhurd, north east Mumbai, was accidentally shot in the chest on Sunday while recording the actor.

Ayesha -- whose father Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt was awarded a Vir Chakra for gallantry in the 1948 War -- met with Chauhan's friends and family in the ICU, sharing her phone number and asking to be kept updated regarding his medical needs.

Fellow vloggers noted that the family was deeply touched by her emotional and supportive gesture.

Chauhan initially mistook the gunshot for a bursting tyre before experiencing severe chest pain and breathlessness. He is currently being treated in the ICU at the KEM Hospital in Parel, south central Mumbai, where doctors are prepping him for surgery to extract a bullet lodged in his liver.

Speaking on her gracious visit, Ayesha Shroff says, "How did you get to know of this visit, Subhash? I haven't told anyone."

The protective mother says she is yet to come to terms with the enormity of the incident. "If I can be honest, it's not hit me as yet. I am not unable to wrap my head around this. Tiger has not hurt anyone by word or deed."

Ayesha is relieved to see Tiger bounce back to his normal routine in no time. "He is very calm very brave. He is following his normal routine."