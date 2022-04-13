Ayan Mukerji's Wedding Gift For Ranbir-Alia

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may not confirm their wedding date, but their dear friend Ayan Mukerji has already given them a wedding gift!
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE:Ayan Mukerji shares a picture from the song Kesariya from his film Brahmastra, and writes:
'For Ranbir and For Alia!
And... For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon!
Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie...!
We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them... as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!
Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram
IMAGE: Meanwhile, Ranbir's mum Neetu Kapoor shares a throwback pic of her engagement held on this date: 'Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979.'
In an interview with PTI, the actress, who will be seen in the film Jug Jug Jeeyo, says, 'All these years, I was receiving loads of offers. I didn't feel like doing it because my world was busy, occupied, now my world is empty. I want to be busy. So I am inviting work into my life.
'Today, my heart is saying, I want to work. I want to be busy, don't want to be alone and think about the past. I want to be mentally occupied, travel, shoot, do TV shows. I don't want to sit at home.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram