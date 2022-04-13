Ayan Mukerji's Wedding Gift For Ranbir-Alia

IMAGE:Ayan Mukerji shares a picture from the song Kesariya from his film Brahmastra, and writes:

'For Ranbir and For Alia!

And... For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon!

Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie...!

We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them... as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!

Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram