Ayan Mukerji Is Back In Karan Johar's Fold

Ayan Mukerji, who left Karan Johar's Dharma Production for Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, is back where he started, at Dharma, after burning his fingers with War 2 for Yash Raj.

According to a source in the know, Ayan met Karan before Diwali and regretted his mistake.

"Ayan admitted to Karan that he acted out of a mistaken notion of self-improvement. Ayan told Karan he blundered leaving Dharma when it gave him everything, from his first directorial break (Wake Up Sid) to an unlimited budget for his dream project (Brahmastra)."

To go back a bit, Ayan was one of Karan Johar's most promising proteges. When he directed Wake Up, Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani for Dharma, Ayan was celebrated for his fresh pathbreaking vision of love and other related sentiments.

Ayan's next Brahmastra was a costly dare-to-dream project. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film took nearly four years to make. It was a heavy financial burden for Karan. But Karan stood by Ayan and Brahmastra.

When it finally released to mixed reviews, Karan announced his decision to adhere to the original plans of allowing Ayan to make the second part of Brahmastra.

Rather than do what any sensible filmmaker would do -- go by his commitment to his mentor and producer -- Ayan decided to abandon plans of Brahmastra 2 with Dharma and instead make War 2 for Yash Raj.

The offer from Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj came to Ayan after the original War Director Siddharth Anand got busy with another commitment (King for Shah Rukh Khan).

Aditya offered War 2 to Ayan. Instead of turning it down, saying he was committed to finish the Brahmastra duology for Karan, Ayan left to join Yash Raj.

When War 2 released, the result revealed that Ayan was out of depth in the spy universe. So what happens to his career now?

Work is now on full-swing for Brahmastra Part 2, reconciling Ayan with his mentor Karan Johar.