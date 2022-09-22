News
Aww! Look Who Cut Kareena's Birthday Cake

Aww! Look Who Cut Kareena's Birthday Cake

By Rediff Movies
September 22, 2022 16:50 IST
One party is never enough for a Kapoor girl!

Which is why Kareena Kapoor, who turned 42 on September 21, hosted multiple parties for her friends and family.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The celebration started at her father Randhir Kapoor's home.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Saif Ali Khan with his pretty begum.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karisma Kapoor twins with her sister in white.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Randhir Kapoor's sister, Reema Jain, arrives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Jeh Baba blows out the birthday candles for his mama.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Sibling selfie time.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

In the evening, Kareena's family and friends continue to party, this time at her home. Her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt drop in.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan arrives in casuals.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Malaika Arora chooses black.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

BFFs Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar are among Kareena's favourite people.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish calls the birthday girl 'my most special muse forever'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Maheep Kapoor joins them.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Time for a group hug.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Kareena's bestie, Amrita Arora, joins in.

Rediff Movies
'Life Is Beautiful,' says Kareena

'Life Is Beautiful,' says Kareena

When Saif Kissed Kareena...

When Saif Kissed Kareena...

