Aww! Look Who Cut Kareena's Birthday Cake

One party is never enough for a Kapoor girl!

Which is why Kareena Kapoor, who turned 42 on September 21, hosted multiple parties for her friends and family.

The celebration started at her father Randhir Kapoor's home.

Saif Ali Khan with his pretty begum.

Karisma Kapoor twins with her sister in white.

Randhir Kapoor's sister, Reema Jain, arrives.

Jeh Baba blows out the birthday candles for his mama.

Sibling selfie time.

In the evening, Kareena's family and friends continue to party, this time at her home. Her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt drop in.

Sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan arrives in casuals.

Malaika Arora chooses black.

BFFs Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar are among Kareena's favourite people.

Manish calls the birthday girl 'my most special muse forever'.

Maheep Kapoor joins them.

Time for a group hug.

Kareena's bestie, Amrita Arora, joins in.