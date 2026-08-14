Awarapan 2: Disha-Emraan's Movie Date

Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi attended the special screening of their film, Awarapan 2, which releases today in theatres.

The Rediff Review says Emraan Hashmi Shines But Script Holds Him Back.

Key Points Emraan Hashmi reprises his popular character, Shivam Pandit.

The story picks up 19 years later, revealing how he survived the original film's tragic climax.

Disha Patani joins as the new female lead, Zara; Shabana Azmi plays a powerful antagonist, Nafisa.

Disha Patani, 34, plays heroine to Emraan Hashmi, 47, and they support each other at the special screening.

Wamiqa Gabbi's brother Puran Gabbi plays the villain in the film. Puran has earlier worked in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the OTT series Black Warrant.

Puran with his mum Raj Kaushal, dad Govardhan Gabbi, dadi and Wamiqa.

Shabana Azmi plays a gangster in the film, and the character is dramatically different from her role in the week's other release, Batwara 1947.

Rukhsar Rehman.

Composer Mithoon with his wife Palak Muchhal.

Vishesh Bhatt.

Mukesh Bhatt with his wife Nilima.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff