Avneet, Uorfi, Kiara Look RED HOT

Bollywood is in The Devil Wears Prada 2 mode, as yet another special screening of the Hollywood movie was held in Mumbai.

Like the first screening, this one saw a fashionable turn-out as well, as celebs channeled their inner Miranda Priestly.

Key Points The Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 released on May 1.

Bollywood dressed up fashionably to attend the film's special screening.

Kiara Advani, Avneet Kaur and Uorfi Javed aced their looks.

Kiara Advani wears red, which seemed like the preferred colour of the evening.

Avneet Kaur.

Ashnoor Kaur.

Urofi Javed.

Nia Sharma.

Tejasswi Prakash.

Natasa Stankovic.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff