HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Avneet, Uorfi, Kiara Look RED HOT

Avneet, Uorfi, Kiara Look RED HOT

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 14:39 IST

x

Bollywood is in The Devil Wears Prada 2 mode, as yet another special screening of the Hollywood movie was held in Mumbai.

Like the first screening, this one saw a fashionable turn-out as well, as celebs channeled their inner Miranda Priestly.

Key Points

  • The Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 released on May 1.
  • Bollywood dressed up fashionably to attend the film's special screening.
  • Kiara Advani, Avneet Kaur and Uorfi Javed aced their looks.
 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wears red, which seemed like the preferred colour of the evening.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur.

 

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur.

 

Urofi Javed

Urofi Javed.

 

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash.

 

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic.

 

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

Tamannaah, Huma Glam Up Devil Wears Prada 2 Screening
Tamannaah, Huma Glam Up Devil Wears Prada 2 Screening
Fashion Trends Miranda Priestly Would Approve Of
Fashion Trends Miranda Priestly Would Approve Of
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review
10 Times Movies Gave Us Fashion Goals
10 Times Movies Gave Us Fashion Goals
10 Times Bollywood Got Really Fashionable
10 Times Bollywood Got Really Fashionable

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 2

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

webstory image 3

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

VIDEOS

Katrina, Vicky Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:28

Katrina, Vicky Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Amitabh Bachchan Looks Dashing, Fans Get Emotional2:23

Amitabh Bachchan Looks Dashing, Fans Get Emotional

All Eyes on Elli Avram! Her Chic Street Style Is Pure Fire0:54

All Eyes on Elli Avram! Her Chic Street Style Is Pure Fire

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO