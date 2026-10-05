Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Television actor Avinash Mishra defeated Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry to take home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy.

IMAGE: Avinash Mishra lifts the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy while finalists Rithwik and Orry rejoice with the other contestants. Photographs: Kind courtesy Avinash Mishra/Instagram

Key Points Rithvik Dhanjani was the first runner-up; Orry the second runner-up.

Along with the trophy, Avinash won Rs 20 lakh, a car and a trip to Europe.

Two months after it premiered, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15's grand finale was aired on Sunday, October 4. Television actor Avinash Mishra was declared the winner.

'Ten years of the journey, 10 years of showing up. And today, I finally hold my first trophy. Maybe the real victory was never giving up on myself,' Avinash posted on Instagram.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry were first and second runner-up respectively.

In addition to the trophy, Avinash won Rs 20 lakh, a car and a trip to Europe. The top three finalists were awarded bikes.

Avinash's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey

The finale featured five contestants competing for a place in the final three.

For the final stunt, contestants had to take a challenge involving a helicopter.

Avinash completed the task in the fastest time to secure the title.

IMAGE: Avinash Mishra featured earlier in Bigg Boss 18.

Who's Avinash Mishra?

Avinash has appeared in several drama series on Sony TV, Star Plus and Zee TV, including Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaz and Mariam Khan - Reporting Live.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

The adventure and stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, returned for its 15th edition after a two year gap.

Shot in Cape Town, Season 15 introduced a new format called Champions vs Challengers, where show veterans Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin faced fresher contestants Avinash Mishra, Orry and Ruhaanika Dhawan among others.