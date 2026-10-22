'Aamir Khan Wanted To Play Ujjwal Nikam In Prahaar'

'Nobody could have played this character better than Rajkummar Rao.'

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar.

Key Points 'People, who have watched Prahaar, are engaging with it, discussing it and responding to its emotional core.'

'We had several long conversations with Mr Nikam, not just about the case, but also about his personal journey, his family and the experiences that shaped him.'

'Aamir Khan was interested in doing this film, and he was the one who got me on board. When that didn't materialise, Raj was the obvious choice.'

Director Avinash Arun looks back at his latest directorial, the biopic Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam and makes some interesting revelations.

Like, he tells Subhash K Jha, "The 26/11 case is widely known, and much of what transpired during the trial is a matter of public record. But what was fascinating was Mr Nikam's perspective on those events. His understanding of the case went far beyond the facts and proceedings."

Prahaar opened to shockingly low audiences. Did that shock you?

Of course, you want your film to reach as many people as possible, especially when you're dealing with a subject of national importance.

But I don't think a film's journey can be judged by its opening alone. I'm seeing positive growth, and what's particularly encouraging is that people, who have watched Prahaar, are engaging with it, discussing it and responding to its emotional core.

Prahaar is a very different kind of film, and I believe will have a different trajectory.

It's an intense, thought-provoking film. Its audience will continue to grow through conversations and word-of-mouth. Some films find their audiences immediately, while others build momentum over time. I'm optimistic about Prahaar's journey and genuinely hope it continues to reach more and more people.

'I was interested in understanding how people function under extraordinary pressure'

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar.

What were your targets when you started making the film?

The judiciary was a new world for me. I approached the film with a lot of curiosity and questions.

Why does justice take the time it does? What goes into building a case of such magnitude?

My objective was to bring that curiosity into the storytelling. Rather than making a film that offers all the answers, I wanted to make one that encourages the audience to ask questions, and more importantly, to ask the right questions.

To engage with the complexities of justice rather than simply arriving at its outcome. And beyond the legal proceedings, I was interested in understanding how people function under extraordinary pressure.

How do you remain rational when emotions are running so high?

How do you reason, deliberate and uphold the principles of justice when an entire nation is demanding answers?

How do you exercise your ability to reason amidst so much pressure?

I find this conflict between emotion and reason fascinating. That, for me, is the central exploration of Prahaar.

'Ujjwal Nikam has a distinct public persona, and it was essential for me to understand the man beyond that image'

IMAGE: Ujjwal Nikam and Wamiqa Gabbi. Photograph:Panna Bandekar

How closely did Ujjwal Nikam participate in the project?

We had several long conversations with Mr Nikam, not just about the case, but also about his personal journey, his family and the experiences that shaped him.

I travelled to Jalgaon, met his family and people who had known him for years.

Ujjwal Nikam has a distinct public persona, and it was essential for me to understand the man beyond that image. I've always believed that we reveal some of our most authentic selves through our work so I also watched him argue in court a few times.

The 26/11 case is widely known, and much of what transpired during the trial is a matter of public record.

But what was fascinating was Mr Nikam's perspective on those events. His understanding of the case went far beyond the facts and proceedings. It was shaped by his personal experiences, his convictions and the emotional weight of that responsibility.

His perspective brought invaluable insights that enriched our understanding of the events and helped shape the narrative of the film.

One thing he said has particularly stayed with me. He told me that he doesn't consider his job complete until the person he is prosecuting feels genuine remorse for their actions. And that was true even in the case of Kasab.

In a world increasingly divided by hatred and radicalisation, I find that belief profoundly important. It speaks of a pursuit of justice that goes beyond conviction and punishment, one that also seeks an acknowledgement of humanity and conscience, even in those who have committed the most inhuman acts.

Was Rajkummar Rao your first choice to play Ujjwal Nikam?

Aamir Khan was interested in doing this film, and he was the one who got me on board. When that didn't materialise, Raj was the obvious choice. Nobody could have played this character better than him.

I've known Raj since our FTII days, and watched his journey as an actor very closely.

What I've always admired about him is his ability to completely inhabit a character without making you conscious of the effort behind it.

Raj has that rare ability to be extremely spontaneous while remaining completely in control of his craft. There were several moments during the shoot when he surprised me, sometimes in the very first take. As a director, that's one of the greatest joys of working with an actor like him.

'Cinematography is not merely about creating beautiful frames'

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao, right, Avinash Arun, second from right, and the team wrap up the shooting of Prahaar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avinash Arun/Instagram

How much of the real Nikam did you allow Rao to imbibe in his performance?

I believe in an absolutely democratic and collaborative process of filmmaking. I like to give actors freedom to interpret their characters. Raj had a very solitary process of preparing for the character. He watched interviews, news footage and archival material.

Ultimately, he brought his own understanding, sensitivity and dignity to the character. What you see in the film is a unique interpretation of Ujjwal Nikam, and I was extremely pleased with it.

Does your role as cinematographer afford you the freedom to shoot your film exactly the way you want?

It gives me a direct relationship with the visual language of my films.

I think images, and cinematography have always been an integral part of how I understand storytelling. But I don't think filmmaking is about shooting everything exactly as you had imagined it. Sometimes the most beautiful things happen when you allow a scene to surprise you.

An actor might do something unexpected, the light might behave differently, or a location might offer something you hadn't anticipated.

For me, cinematography is not merely about creating beautiful frames. It's about understanding whose perspective we're seeing the story from, what we're revealing, and what we're withholding.

Being both director and cinematographer allows me to make those decisions more instinctively. But filmmaking remains a collaborative process. The freedom I value most is not the freedom to control everything, but the freedom to discover something truthful.

What is your next project?

I've developed something for Aamir Khan, and we're currently in talks. It’s a very exciting project, unlike anything I've done before. It's too early to divulge any details, but I'm really looking forward to it.