Avika Gor: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Tests Every Bit Of You'

'Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show where people get to see a side of me, which is courageous and daring. It was a surprise for me. I got to know what I was capable of.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

Key Points Avika Gor views her Khatron Ke Khiladi stint as a personal milestone, not an image makeover attempt, aiming to reveal a courageous and daring side.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is described by Gor as a transformative experience that pushed her to discover her own capabilities and build strong friendships.

The current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features a diverse lineup including Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik, and Orry.

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor says her stint on the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is a departure from her past work but is not an attempt to change her girl-next-door image.

Best known for her role of a child bride in the television serial, Balika Vadhu, Gor later went on to appear in Sasural Simar Ka and Telugu, Kannada and Hindi movies like Uyyala Jampala, Care of Footpath 2, and 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

'I would love people to see me as a girl-next-door'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

"I've done two reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Pati Patni Aur Panga. With my experience, the idea of breaking a pattern or an image is not something I operate from. I would love people to see me as a girl-next-door, have people remember me as one of their own, so that is not something that I'm chasing.

"But this is a show (KKK) where people get to see a side of me, which is courageous and daring. It was a surprise for myself. I got to know what I was capable of," Gor said.

For the 29-year-old actor, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi was more of a personal milestone than a calculated career move.

"It is a show I can't say no to. It has been a wish I always had. Like, there's a child in me who wants to be part of something like this. I'm not sure how it will benefit me professionally or personally," she says.

A sneak peek of what to expect on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The actor described being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, which premiered on August 1 on Colors TV, was a transformative experience, and said that the show pushed her to discover her own capabilities.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the adventure reality show challenges celebrity contestants to confront their phobias and fears by executing a series of stunts to win the coveted title.

"It is a show that tests every bit of you, it shows you what you're capable of. It has been a beautiful journey for me. I've taken some great moments that I'll cherish. I've made some great friendships on this show," she added.

'Rubina is one of the best'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

Besides Gor, the lineup for season 15 of the show includes Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, and comedian Harsh Gujral.

Gor said she found friends in Dhanjani, Wahi, Bhasin, Dilaik, Aditya Singh and Mishra.

"There are some strong people on the show and one of them is Rubina. I trust her. There was a time in the show where I had to ask for help, and I chose Rubina. She is one of the best," she said.

'All my characters have something to say; they are not furniture or dancing around the trees kind of characters'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

Gor, who has worked across Hindi, Telugu and Kannada film industry, said she has always remained focused on choosing performance-driven roles.

"I'm excited to juggle between multiple languages. All my characters have something to say; they are not furniture or dancing around the trees kind of characters. I'm choosing scripts wisely because it is all about performance," the actor said, adding that she hopes to continue surprising herself and her audience with choices that are "entertaining and unexpected".

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff