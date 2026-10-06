Avengers: Endgame Surpasses This Film To Become Highest Grosser

After a recent theatrical re-release, Avengers: Endgame has once again surpassed Avatar to reclaim its title as the highest-grossing movie of all time, generating $2.925 billion worldwide.

IMAGE: A scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Key Points Avengers: Endgame has reclaimed its title as the highest-grossing film globally.

Avengers: Doomsday is anticipated to revitalise the MCU, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as the villain Doctor Doom.

The two franchises have frequently exchanged the top box office position over the years due to re-releases.

Avengers: Endgame has dethroned Avatar to reclaim its title as the highest-grossing movie in box office history, thanks to its latest theatrical re-release.

The two blockbuster movie franchises have often competed for the top slot, as they continue to enjoy audience love whenever they return to cinemas.

Box Office Battle Continues

IMAGE: A scene from Avengers: Endgame.

The 2019 superhero drama has grossed $2.925 billion worldwide following its theatrical re-release recently, which is slightly ahead of the 2009 hit by James Cameron, which stands at $2.923 billion worldwide, reported Variety.

Avatar stayed at the top spot for a decade until the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Endgame dropped to the second spot in 2021 when Avatar returned to theatres, ahead of 2021's Avatar: The Way of Water release.

Anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday

IMAGE: A scene from Avengers: Doomsday.

Now, Disney has brought back Endgame ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, which is being directed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony.

Fans hope that Doomsday, which reunites most of the heroes for another world saving mission and brings back Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr as the main villain, Doctor Doom, will be a fresh new start for MCU's next slate of superhero movies.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in December 18.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff