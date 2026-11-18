Avengers: Doomsday, is gearing up for a colossal box office debut in India, with advance bookings already indicating a massive opening weekend and strong potential to set new records for Hollywood releases.

IMAGE: A scene from Avengers: Doomsday.

Key Points Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday surpassed Rs 15 crore in just a day-and-a-half.

The film is projected to achieve an opening day collection of at least Rs 75 crore with aspirations to reach Rs 100 crore across all languages.

Despite not securing IMAX screens due to Dune: Part 3, Avengers: Doomsday is performing exceptionally well in other premium formats.

The Indian box office is going to have a killer season, thanks to back-to-back mega theatre releases.

While Ramayana: Part 1 has been doing great business with Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) set to be crossed across all languages, the next big blockbuster that's set to arrive is Avengers: Doomsday.

Such is the brand value of the Marvel franchise that an excellent box office opening is already on the cards.

Marvel's India Box Office Dominance

The last instalment Avengers: Endgame had done fabulous business in India, when it released right before the pandemic.

Released in April 2019, the film had taken a start of Rs 53 crore (Rs 530 million) at a time when ticket prices were much cheaper and screens for premium formats (IMAX, 4DX) were much cheaper. Still, it emerged as an all-time blockbuster with a lifetime haul of Rs 373 crore (Rs 3.73 billion).

Earlier this year, the other Marvel offering, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, showed the kind of potential that Hollywood films have in India, especially when they are tentpole products.

After an opening day of Rs 61 crore (Rs 610 million), the film went on to do lifetime business of Rs 505 crore (Rs 50.5 billion), hence emerging as the biggest Hollywood movie ever in India.

Advance Bookings Soar for Doomsday

The advance booking for Avengers: Doomsday opened exactly a month before its December 18 release.

Over Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) worth of tickets were sold in just a day-and-a-half. An opening of Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) is now confirmed for the film, and one can imagine where this film will eventually head.

This, despite the fact that Doomsday will not release on IMAX, since Dune: Part 3, releasing on the same day, has booked it exclusively for three weeks.

A first day number (across all languages) of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) may just be on the minds of the exhibitors and distributors, even though that's a very difficult figure to attain.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff