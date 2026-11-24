The final Avengers: Doomsday trailer delivers an epic X-Men-Avengers-Fantastic Four assemble moment, puts Steve Rogers back into the spotlight and offers plenty of nostalgia, humour and multiversal intrigue.

IMAGE: James Marsden in Avengers: Doomsday.

Key Points The final Avengers: Doomsday trailer confirms an epic crossover with the X-Men and Fantastic Four joining the battle against Doctor Doom.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) returns as a central figure, wielding Mjolnir, with the plot potentially revolving around his decision to stay in the past with Peggy Carter.

The film is expected to serve as a farewell to the Fox X-Men saga, with their survival beyond Doomsday and Secret Wars uncertain.

Even though they really didn't need to, considering the multiverse-shattering hype surrounding the movie, Marvel Studios has dropped what is the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, with less than a month to go before its release.

Already tracking to score a potential billion-dollar opening weekend worldwide, the new trailer is certainly going to boost its chances of breaking box office records.

The Epic Crossover Moment

IMAGE: Simu Liu in Avengers: Doomsday.

Okay, let me talk about that money shot in the new trailer first.

We are already seeing people complain on social media about the trailer spoiling what could be a great theatrical moment for fans on the big screen. But Avengers trailers have always included those 'assemble' moments, and in a couple of cases, they have even turned out to be not exactly what they appeared to be in the film.

Case in point: Captain America and some of the Avengers running towards the camera in Wakanda, as shown in an Avengers: Infinity War trailer. That scene didn't even appear in the final film (it even featured Bruce Banner in Hulk form, whereas that wasn't the case during the Battle of Wakanda in the climax).

So while we aren't sure if this scene will appear exactly as shown in Avengers: Doomsday, the moment gave us true goosebumps when Cyclops (James Marsden) bellowed the iconic 'To me, my X-Men!' while facing the Sentinels raised by Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr).

And it isn't just the X-Men (including former Brotherhood of Mutants members) who gather around him, but also the Avengers, the New Avengers and the Fantastic Four, as the Avengers theme kicks in. What a fab crossover moment!

Come on, what kind of Marvel fan are you if that doesn't win you over, even if you still have your apprehensions about the movie?

WATCH: The New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

It is nice to see Cyclops finally getting his due, being positioned as the leader of the X-Men team. It also makes us worry about the mortal status of old frenemies Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart, rest in peace sire..) and Magneto (Ian McKellen), considering they were absent from that scene.

That is worrying, especially since we even get a glimpse of Hank McCoy aka Beast (Kelsey Grammer), despite all the trailers being rather shy about showing him.

Avengers: Doomsday is going to be seen as a final farewell to the Fox X-Men saga, and don't expect them to survive the events of either Doomsday or its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

So, X-Men fans, make sure you come prepared with some tissues.

Also, we really believe that if this assemble scene exists in the final film as well, Marvel might have edited some other characters out of the scene. They are known to do that, after all (remember how they edited out the older Spider-Men from one of the Spider-Man: No Way Home pre-release trailers?).

Steve Rogers' Central Role

IMAGE: Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell in Avengers: Doomsday.

Talking about the rest of the trailer, this one was more Captain America-centric, or rather, Steve Rogers-centric, considering Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is now the new Cap. Steve just wants to be Steve ('Daddy Rogers', anyone?), and he is even in that 'X-Men assemble' scene wearing nothing but a tight vest and jeans, wielding Mjolnir.

It is funny to think that Chris Evans wasn't even on the cast list when Avengers: Doomsday initially revealed its roster, and now he is the driving force of the movie.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who have directed Avengers: Doomsday, clearly have a soft corner for Steve Rogers, considering they began their MCU innings with two great Captain America movies, The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

Steve is also the only one to get a proper happy ending (okay, don't get your mind twisted) in Avengers: Endgame. That moment seems to be the inciting incident for the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

The plot appears to be following the popular fan theory floating around that Steve Rogers choosing to stay in the past to be with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) didn't sit well with the universe.

Though he was absent from the new trailer, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) had visited the couple right after their 'It's Been a Long, Long Time' dance, as revealed in one of the new mid-credit scenes of Avengers: Endgame Encore.

Using his TVA connections, he might have shifted them to a different universe to prevent some universal shenanigans. And that universe happens to be the one where the Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) exist.

Which is why they come calling when Steve and Peggy have made themselves a nice suburban home and even raised a boy of their own, who is unaware of his father's Avenging days.

We are sure fans would have gotten emotional when Steve mentions the OG Avengers, all six of them, once again hitting that nostalgia button hard.

And what Steve did to get that family life must have caused something that triggered the incursions (which is why the Fantastic Four came calling) and angered Doctor Doom, who once again repeats the line, 'All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back.'

Doctor Doom and Other Heroes

IMAGE: Robert Downey Jr in Avengers: Doomsday.

The trailer didn't show much of Doctor Doom as much as we had expected, though we do get a couple of new glimpses, including one of him walking down what appears to be his throne room, with his Latverian witches behind him. Is one of them Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), considering he was shown resurrecting her in the post-credit scene of VisionQuest?

The rest of the trailer offers glimpses of the other heroes, from Sam's Avengers to the Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, some happy reunions (like Bucky hugging his old pal Steve), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) delivering a serious speech about standing together to fight whatever lies ahead. We also see the Avengers take on the X-Men, with the fight centring around Sam and Cyclops, the leaders of their respective teams.

The trailer also features blink-and-you-miss-it appearances by younger superheroes like Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and even if Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is once again skipping the gala, his mentee Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is there.

There is quite a lot of action, too, including Sue Storm (Kirby) trying to stop what appears to be a tsunami and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) using his rings to leap several levels upwards.

All of it leads to that epic money shot.

Thor Being Jealous Of Steve

IMAGE: Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans in Avengers: Doomsday.

The trailer ends with two of the active OG Avengers, Thor and Steve Rogers, having a light-hearted conversation about the effectiveness of Thor's speech.

The former takes a dig at the latter's speech, telling him it was quite average (it is always Captain who makes the speeches).

Steve immediately interprets it as a sign of jealousy over his ability to wield Mjolnir, which Thor agrees with, before Stormbreaker Bifrosts them to an unknown location. Ah, some buddy humour after what was quite an intense trailer.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in India on December 17.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff