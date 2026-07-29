August's OTT Releases: Cocktail 2, Operation Safed Sagar

Lots of interesting films coming up in theatres this August, and the entertainment at home is just as good! Joginder Tuteja lists your OTT entertainment for the month.

Key Points Operation Safed Sagar is set during the Kargil War and stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Siddharth. It is a key Independence Day release on Netflix.

The multi-starrer comedy Welcome To The Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar, is set for its digital premiere on JioHotstar.

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, a sleeper hit with Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, will arrive on Netflix.

Netflix Highlights

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 7

A sleeper success -- the only precedent is the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, which had a similar opening of under Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) and a lifetime collection of over Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) -- Main Vaapas Aaunga is still running in theatres.

With Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles, and Vedang Raina-Sharvari as a young couple in love at the time of Partition, this Imtiaz Ali directorial had beautiful music by A R Rahman.

Operation Safed Sagar

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 7

The biggest series to arrive on OTT, Operation Safed Sagar is set during the Kargil War and explores how the Indian Air Force played a crucial role in this almost impossible operation.

Directed by Oni Sen (of Asur fame), it boasts of an ensemble cast of Jimmy Sheirgill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja and Dia Mirza.

Siddharth portrays Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, and the actor said that he was 'scared' playing the late soldier.

Cocktail 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 14

A rare romcom success which entered the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion), Cocktail 2 had an interesting premise with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as a live-in couple with Kriti Sanon as the third wheel.

What worked for the film was the music, locations and some really interesting sequences which ensured that the audience was thoroughly invested in the plot.

Z5 and JioHotstar Offerings

Welcome To The Jungle

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: August 21

The multi-starrer comedy Welcome To The Jungle did good business in theatres and is now gearing up for its digital premiere.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warvi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and many, many more, the film has some hilarious sequences that the entire family can enjoy.

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: To Be Decided

Farooque Shaikh's endearing show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, which saw celebrities talking about their lives and career, while also being supported by families and friends, makes a comeback in August.

R Madhavan takes on hosting duties and one can expect heartwarming chatter from him.

Rangbaaz S4

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: To Be Decided

Rangbaaz is a crime series set in the hinterland and returns for the fourth season.

The hard-hitting drama stars Mohit Raina, and Vijay Raaz and is directed by Ranjan Chandel (Bamfaad, Grahan).

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: To Be Decided

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata revisits the horrifying terror attack of 26/11, and focuses on events at Mumbai's Cama And Albless Hospital.

When it arrived in theatres, audiences weren't interested. One waits to see if the film gets a better response on OTT.

Other Anticipated Releases

Bandar

Release date: To Be Decided

After playing villainous roles in Animal, Ashram and Alpha, Bobby Deol takes centrestage in Bandar, where he's charged with sexual harassment.

Director Anurag Kashyap has since distanced himself from the film since the final cut wasn't the way he reportedly intended. The film, also starring Sanya Malhotra and Sapna Pabbi, will now seen be on OTT.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past

Release date: To Be Decided

Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was a surprise at the box office since its start was decent enough to ensure a profitable theatrical run.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff