Atlee, Priya Celebrate Daughter's Birth

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya have joyfully announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl.

IMAGE: Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya. Photograph: Atlee and Priya Atlee/Instagram

Key Points Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya shared the news on social media with a heartfelt message and an illustration of their son Meer expressing excitement.

Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu extended their congratulations.

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Monday.

The couple shared the joyful news on social media, sparking an outpouring of congratulations from fans and members of the film fraternity.

A Growing Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

Atlee made the announcement with a heartfelt message, writing, 'Feeling blessed.'

He also posted a creative note that read, 'Yay! I've got a baby sister! We, Priya and Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.'

The announcement was accompanied by a playful illustration of their son Meer, expressing excitement about meeting his newborn sibling.

Soon after the news was shared, well-wishers flooded the comments section with messages of love and blessings for the family.

Rashmika Mandanna left a red heart and face holding back tears emoticon in the comments section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted, 'Congratulations,' with red heart emoticons.

Personal and Professional Milestones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee)

Atlee and Priya, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their first child, a son named Meer, in January 2023.

The arrival of their daughter marks a new chapter for the family, who are now celebrating life as a family of four.

On the work front, Atlee is working on his upcoming multi-starrer film Raaka, which features actors Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

The project has already generated significant buzz following the release of its intense first look.

The film marks the first collaboration of Allu Arjun with Director Atlee.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff