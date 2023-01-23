At Vaani-Pragya-Diana's Sunday Party

Girls just want to have fun, and Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor sure believes in that!

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui producer threw a party at her home, and invited her pretty friends over.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Pragya Kapoor keeps her look informal.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Nushrratt Bharrucha has reason to celebrate as the trailer of her new film Selfiee has just released.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Diana Penty stars in Selfiee too.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Mouni Roy arrives in black.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Anushka Ranjan and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Vaani Kapoor bring a furry friend along.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

While Siddharth Anand is busy with Pathaan, his mega movie release this month, but his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand is in the mood to party.

Mimi Producer Sharada Karki and Publicist Rohini Iyer join in.

Smile for the camera!

More clicks coming up!

This is what girls like to do on a Sunday!