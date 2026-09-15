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At Salman Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities

By PATCY N September 15, 2026 15:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Salman Khan joined his family and other celebrities at joyous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at brother Sohail Khan's home in Mumbai.

Salman Khan

IMAGE: Salman Khan at Sohail Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. All Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Key Points

  • Salman Khan participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his younger brother Sohail Khan's Mumbai residence.
  • Earlier, Salman's mother Salma Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Lord Ganesha, initiating the traditional family festivities.
  • Sohail Khan's home hosted numerous celeb guests throughout the day, including Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh.

Salman Khan visited brother Sohail Khan's home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday.

Earlier in the day, his mother Salma Khan welcomed Bappa with her daughter Arpita Khan Sharma.

The family marked the auspicious occasion with traditional celebrations and prayers. Sohail Khan's residence remained a hub of activity throughout the day, with guests making an appearance to seek blessings and participate in the festivities.

 

Family Traditions and Celebrity Guests

Helen

Helen.

 

Seema Sajdeh

Sohail's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh.

 

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde.

 

Akanksha Malhotra

Akanksha Malhotra.

 

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor.

 

Neelam

Neelam.

 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

 

Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday.

 

Karan Johar

Karan Johar.

 

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali.

 

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt.

 

Kiku Sharda with wife Priyanka

Kiku Sharda with wife Priyanka.

 

Punit Malhotra and Surilie Goel

Punit Malhotra and Surilie Goel.

 

Genelia D'souza with sons Riaan Deshmukh, Rahyl Deshmukh, Avan D'souza

Genelia Deshmukh with sons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh, and nephew Avan D'Souza.

 

Orry, Kim Sharma

Orry with Kim Sharma.

 

Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur.

 

Avinash Gowarikar with wife Shaira

Avinash Gowarikar with wife Shaira.

 

Deanne Panday

Deanne Panday.

 

Arpita Khan with Aayush Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

A glimpse of Arpita Khan with Aayush Sharma 's Ganpati.

 

Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Salman KhanSohail KhanGanesh ChaturthiMumbaiArpita Khan Sharma

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