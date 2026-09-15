At Salman Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities

Salman Khan joined his family and other celebrities at joyous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at brother Sohail Khan's home in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Salman Khan at Sohail Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. All Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Salman Khan participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his younger brother Sohail Khan's Mumbai residence.

Earlier, Salman's mother Salma Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Lord Ganesha, initiating the traditional family festivities.

Sohail Khan's home hosted numerous celeb guests throughout the day, including Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh.

Salman Khan visited brother Sohail Khan's home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday.

Earlier in the day, his mother Salma Khan welcomed Bappa with her daughter Arpita Khan Sharma.

The family marked the auspicious occasion with traditional celebrations and prayers. Sohail Khan's residence remained a hub of activity throughout the day, with guests making an appearance to seek blessings and participate in the festivities.

Family Traditions and Celebrity Guests

Helen.

Sohail's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh.

Pooja Hegde.

Akanksha Malhotra.

Maheep Kapoor.

Neelam.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Chunky Panday.

Karan Johar.

Jay Bhanushali.

Sanjay Dutt.

Kiku Sharda with wife Priyanka.

Punit Malhotra and Surilie Goel.

Genelia Deshmukh with sons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh, and nephew Avan D'Souza.

Orry with Kim Sharma.

Iulia Vantur.

Avinash Gowarikar with wife Shaira.

Deanne Panday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

A glimpse of Arpita Khan with Aayush Sharma 's Ganpati.

Zeeshan Siddique.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff