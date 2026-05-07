At Saba Ali Khan's 50th Birthday Celebration

Saba Ali Khan marked her milestone 50th birthday with a heartwarming family gathering, hosted by sister Soha Ali Khan and attended by elder brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor with Saba Ali Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Ali Khan/ Instagram

Key Points Saba Ali Khan celebrated her 50th birthday on May 1 with a family lunch.

The birthday lunch was hosted by her younger sister, Soha Ali Khan.

Attendees included her brother Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor and Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu.

Saba Ali Khan turned 50 on May 1, and her family gathered to make her milestone event memorable.

Her younger sister Soha Ali Khan hosted a birthday lunch, attended by brother Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor, Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu, their daughter Inaaya, and some friends.

Mum Sharmila Tagore, however, could not make it.

Also missing from the party were Saba's niece Sara Ali Khan, who's probably busy promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh Do , nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif-Kareena's children Taimur and Jeh.

'50th and loving it'

Saba posted pictures from the birthday lunch, with a grateful message.

'50th....Lovin it! There is more to come...but this was a special beginning to a beautiful journey ahead,' Saba writes.

'Thank you Soha for hosting this lunch! Bebo for the fabulous balloons, card and gift..Bhai too! Inni card and Jeh Baba voice note were gems! All of you for making it special. This year started....on a fabulous note! Missed the boys. Jeh Tim Iggy and, of course, Sara too! And Amma!! Love you all! Thank uuuuu.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff