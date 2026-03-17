At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda delight fans by sharing vibrant photos from their Haldi ceremony.

IMAGE: Glimpses from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Key Points The Haldi ceremony was described as a mix of Haldi and Holi, with the couple and guests drenched in colours.

Rashmika fondly recalled winning games during the ceremony with the help of 'Team Bride,' which included Vijay.

Vijay shared his excitement about spending time with family and friends during the Haldi ceremony, highlighting the lively atmosphere.

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been taking fans to their wedding festivities days after the couple tied the knot in a grand celebration.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Rashmika and Vijay have now shared pictures from their Haldi ceremony, showing glimpses of how their families and friends indulged in the ritual with much enthusiasm.

'Vijju was Team Bride that day'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

'It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day!' Rashmika fondly recalled.

The pictures show Vijay and Rashmika surrounded by their loved ones as the rituals unfolded.

They also appear to be enjoying a special boat ride, before being drenched in colours, flowers, and more.

'We were all up excited to see each other'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay also shared a set of pictures from the ceremony and added, 'Haldi day -- The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into early hours of morning. On another day waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends. And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake.'

For the Haldi ceremony, Rashmika chose an off-shoulder Indo-western ensemble, while Vijay was dressed in a white kurta set.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wed on February 26 in Udaipur.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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