At Raha Kapoor's 4th Birthday Bash

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate daughter Raha's 4th birthday with a colourful party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points The theme of Raha's 4th birthday party was pastel colours, right from decorations, gifts and a Bluey-themed cake.

Alia and Ranbir kept Raha's face hidden to protect her privacy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their daughter Raha's fourth birthday special with a sweet celebration at home.

The party had pastel-coloured decorations, a Bluey-themed cake and several happy family moments.

Alia gave fans glimpses of the celebration by sharing a series of pictures on social media.

The photographs showed a fun and relaxed birthday afternoon, with colourful decorations, gifts and activities planned for the little one.

As always, Alia and Ranbir made sure Raha's face was not visible in the pictures, keeping their promise to protect her privacy.

A Pastel-Themed Birthday Celebration

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On November 7, Alia shared a series of pictures from Raha's birthday party on Instagram. The decorations included a pastel blue camper van decorated with balloons and colourful bunting. A sign above it read, 'Raha's 4th Birthday' in red letters.

Alia also shared a picture of herself at the party. She wore a pretty floral tiered dress and held a small blue gift bag with a pink ribbon. The simple yet colourful decorations gave the celebration a cheerful and playful look.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, 'she's 4. our little unicorn. blessed & obsessed. forever & ever.'

Raha was seen walking barefoot across the lawn with her arms stretched out.

Cute Birthday Cake

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

One of the sweetest pictures showed Alia and Ranbir holding Raha as she cut her birthday cake. Both parents held her hands and helped her with the Bluey-themed cake, inspired by the popular children's television show.

There was another special cake at the party. Covered in white frosting, it featured a black-and-white drawing of three people holding hands, with a red heart above them.

The picture appeared to represent the family of three.

Raha Enjoys Colouring

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Raha wore a grey checked dress with a floral border and a belt, along with small clips in her hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Raha was seen sitting at a wooden table on a floral cushion, colouring a rainbow with a yellow crayon.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff