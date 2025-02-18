HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
At Priya-Prateik's Mehendi Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 18, 2025 17:00 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

This week belongs to Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee, who got married on Valentine's Day.

The newlyweds have been sharing pictures of their wedding festivities daily, and we help you catch up.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Today, they invite us to their mehendi ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

What's a wedding without a special kiss?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik and Priya pick red for the mehendi ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Priya and Prateik steal another moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Happy feet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Priya raised eyebrows when she insisted that 'everyone who mattered' was invited to the wedding, leaving out Prateik's father, Raj Babbar. Prateik's half brother Aarya Babbar couldn't help but express sadness for being excluded.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Priya and Prateik were dating for five years before they decided to get married.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

The wedding took place at Prateik's late mother Smita Patil's home in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

