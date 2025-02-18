At Priya-Prateik's Mehendi Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar/Instagram

This week belongs to Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee, who got married on Valentine's Day.

The newlyweds have been sharing pictures of their wedding festivities daily, and we help you catch up.

Today, they invite us to their mehendi ceremony.

What's a wedding without a special kiss?

Prateik and Priya pick red for the mehendi ceremony.

Priya and Prateik steal another moment.

Happy feet.

Priya raised eyebrows when she insisted that 'everyone who mattered' was invited to the wedding, leaving out Prateik's father, Raj Babbar. Prateik's half brother Aarya Babbar couldn't help but express sadness for being excluded.

Priya and Prateik were dating for five years before they decided to get married.

The wedding took place at Prateik's late mother Smita Patil's home in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com