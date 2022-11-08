At Farah's Pajama Party With Shilpa, Tabu

Amruta wears her jewellery...Raveena in throwback mode...Aayush's night shoot...
Farah Khan gives us a preview of her pajama party with Shilpa Shetty and Tabu.
'Pyjama party.. celebrating @tabutifuls birthday dressed in formals thank u @theshilpashetty for promising us Bastian n landing up at mine,' she writes.
Shilpa immediately replies, '@farahkhankunder @tabutiful @bastianmumbai promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhooo. Happppyyy Burdaaayyyy Timpoooooo meri jaan.'
Sanya Malhotra gets her share of Vitamin D.
Doesn't Amruta Khanvilkar look like royalty?
'Can't remember the joke but definitely remember the night!' says Radhika Madan, sharing a throwback pic.
Raveena Tandon goes down memory lane: 'Was cleaning out my book shelves and found #gautamrajadhyakshas coffee table book. What a beautiful soul he was.. spent an afternoon going through old memories, of shoots, fun, laughter with him and @mickeycontractor #gautamrajadhyakshaphotography love the way he has captioned it as "stardom hasn't changed her".'
Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Aayush Sharma gets ready for the 'Night shoot ki khushi'.
Anita Hassanandani's day out with son Aaravv.
Like Remo D'Souza's new hairstyle?
* That's Zareen Khan.