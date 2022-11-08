News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Farah's Pajama Party With Shilpa, Tabu

At Farah's Pajama Party With Shilpa, Tabu

By Rediff Movies
November 08, 2022 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amruta wears her jewellery...Raveena in throwback mode...Aayush's night shoot...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan gives us a preview of her pajama party with Shilpa Shetty and Tabu.

'Pyjama party.. celebrating @tabutifuls birthday dressed in formals thank u @theshilpashetty for promising us Bastian n landing up at mine,' she writes.

Shilpa immediately replies, '@farahkhankunder @tabutiful @bastianmumbai promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhooo. Happppyyy Burdaaayyyy Timpoooooo meri jaan.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra gets her share of Vitamin D.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Doesn't Amruta Khanvilkar look like royalty?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

'Can't remember the joke but definitely remember the night!' says Radhika Madan, sharing a throwback pic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon goes down memory lane: 'Was cleaning out my book shelves and found #gautamrajadhyakshas coffee table book. What a beautiful soul he was.. spent an afternoon going through old memories, of shoots, fun, laughter with him and @mickeycontractor #gautamrajadhyakshaphotography love the way he has captioned it as "stardom hasn't changed her".'

 

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma gets ready for the 'Night shoot ki khushi'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani's day out with son Aaravv.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Like Remo D'Souza's new hairstyle?

 

* That's Zareen Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
A Tour Of The Himalayas, Uunchai Style
A Tour Of The Himalayas, Uunchai Style
Kantara A HIT; Phone Bhoot Does Well
Kantara A HIT; Phone Bhoot Does Well
'Sonakshi, Huma gained 15 to 18 kilos'
'Sonakshi, Huma gained 15 to 18 kilos'
Jolt to Cong as 26 leaders join BJP ahead of HP polls
Jolt to Cong as 26 leaders join BJP ahead of HP polls
Rishi Sunak makes dramatic exit at COP27 session
Rishi Sunak makes dramatic exit at COP27 session
PHOTOS: Rayo Vallecano shock Real Madrid!
PHOTOS: Rayo Vallecano shock Real Madrid!
'After National Award, I didn't get work'
'After National Award, I didn't get work'

More like this

Karan Johar Is A Proud Nana!

Karan Johar Is A Proud Nana!

PIX: Palak-Mithoon's Wedding Reception

PIX: Palak-Mithoon's Wedding Reception

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances