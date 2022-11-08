At Farah's Pajama Party With Shilpa, Tabu

Amruta wears her jewellery...Raveena in throwback mode...Aayush's night shoot...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan gives us a preview of her pajama party with Shilpa Shetty and Tabu.

'Pyjama party.. celebrating @tabutifuls birthday dressed in formals thank u @theshilpashetty for promising us Bastian n landing up at mine,' she writes.

Shilpa immediately replies, '@farahkhankunder @tabutiful @bastianmumbai promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhooo. Happppyyy Burdaaayyyy Timpoooooo meri jaan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra gets her share of Vitamin D.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Doesn't Amruta Khanvilkar look like royalty?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

'Can't remember the joke but definitely remember the night!' says Radhika Madan, sharing a throwback pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon goes down memory lane: 'Was cleaning out my book shelves and found #gautamrajadhyakshas coffee table book. What a beautiful soul he was.. spent an afternoon going through old memories, of shoots, fun, laughter with him and @mickeycontractor #gautamrajadhyakshaphotography love the way he has captioned it as "stardom hasn't changed her".'

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma gets ready for the 'Night shoot ki khushi'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani's day out with son Aaravv.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Remo D'Souza/Instagram

Like Remo D'Souza's new hairstyle?

* That's Zareen Khan.