At Bharti Singh's Baby Shower

Bharti Singh got a surprise baby shower party from the team of her show, Laughter Chefs in Mumbai on Sunday, November 16.
Tejasswi Prakash and Jannat Zubair make her day even more special.
Sharing pictures, Bharti writes, 'Main darr gayi, itne logon ne merepe hamla kar dia. Toh I know kuch log gussa kar rahe honge ki hume kyun nahi bulaya, mujhe bhi nahi pata.'
Jasmin Bhasin joins Bharti, Tejasswi and Jannat.
They gave Bharti a 'mom-to-be' tiara and sash for the party. The decorations were a mix of pink and blue balloons.
Bharti digs into a cake that had a note, 'I vote girl.'
Kashmera Shah with...
...Husband Krushna Abhishek.
The guests -- including Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Kashmera Shah -- also danced to London Thumakda at the baby shower.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff