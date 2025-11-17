HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
At Bharti Singh's Baby Shower

At Bharti Singh's Baby Shower

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read
November 17, 2025 10:47 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Bharti Singh got a surprise baby shower party from the team of her show, Laughter Chefs in Mumbai on Sunday, November 16.

Tejasswi Prakash and Jannat Zubair make her day even more special.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Bharti writes, 'Main darr gayi, itne logon ne merepe hamla kar dia. Toh I know kuch log gussa kar rahe honge ki hume kyun nahi bulaya, mujhe bhi nahi pata.'

Jasmin Bhasin joins Bharti, Tejasswi and Jannat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

They gave Bharti a 'mom-to-be' tiara and sash for the party. The decorations were a mix of pink and blue balloons.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Bharti digs into a cake that had a note, 'I vote girl.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Kashmera Shah with...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

...Husband Krushna Abhishek.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

The guests -- including Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Kashmera Shah -- also danced to London Thumakda at the baby shower.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

