At Anshula Kapoor's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have begun their pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Anshula Kapoor with brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Antara Motiwala Marwah and Jahan Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have started their pre-wedding celebrations.

Aunt Maheep Kapoor, cousin Shanaya Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, attended the festivities.

The couple previously held their Gor Dhana ceremony last October.

The wedding celebrations for Anshula Kapoor and her fiance Rohan Thakkar have begun.

The pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday, June 21, with brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Antara Motiwala Marwah and Jahan Kapoor. Uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor were also present.

Family Joins the Festivities

IMAGE: Jahan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya posted happy pictures from the festivities on Instagram.

Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter Anshula will tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar, a screenwriter at Dharmatic Entertainment, reportedly on July 6.

Guests and Earlier Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Anshula and Rohan had their Gor Dhana ceremony last October.

Earlier, Anshula celebrated her bachelorette getaway in Seoul with close pals, captioning the pictures, 'Seoulsters for life.'

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff