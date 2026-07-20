Assam Wants Aditya Dhar To Direct Lachit Borphukan Biopic

Lachit Borphukan is revered as one of Assam's greatest military commanders and a symbol of courage, patriotism and selfless leadership.

IMAGE: Statues of Ahom warriors at the Saraighat war memorial park, Amingaon, North Guwahati. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gitartha Bordoloi/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Assam government has approached Aditya Dhar to direct a grand Hindi biopic on legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the film aims to introduce Lachit's military heroics to audiences across India and globally.

Lachit Borphukan led the Ahom army to a historic victory over Mughal forces in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat.

Sarma said discussions with Aditya Dhar are expected in August, but the project will continue regardless of his availability.

The proposed film is part of Assam government's wider initiative to promote the state's historical icons through cinema.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has revealed that the state government has approached Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar to helm a grand Hindi biopic on legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, the military commander who led Assam's forces to a decisive victory over the Mughals in the historic Battle of Saraighat.

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma said the government wants to bring the extraordinary story of one of Assam's greatest heroes to audiences across India and the world.

'Dhurandhar was a big hit. Aditya Dhar was the director and he is among the best known names among his contemporaries,' Sarma said.

'If our government can produce a film on Lachit Borphukan, we can make his heroics known globally. And it will be a special achievement for us,' he added.

Dhar, Sarma said, is expected to visit Assam in August for discussions. However, he made it clear that the project would proceed even if Dhar is unable to direct it.

'If Aditya Dhar is unable to direct the film, we will approach other directors. The objective is to ensure that a grand biopic on Lachit Borphukan is made,' he said.

A warrior who stopped the Mughal advance

Lachit Borphukan is revered as one of Assam's greatest military commanders and a symbol of courage, patriotism and selfless leadership.

Born on November 24, 1622, in Charaideo, he was the youngest son of Momai Tamuli Borbarua, the commander-in-chief of the Ahom army under King Pratap Singha and Kunti Moran.

Groomed in military strategy, governance, economics, Ahom scriptures and religion, he steadily rose through several key administrative and military positions before King Chakradhwaj Singha appointed him the Borphukan, or commander-in-chief of the Ahom army.

Entrusted with reclaiming Guwahati from the Mughals, the king honoured him with a ceremonial gold-hilted sword, or Hengdang, symbolising the immense responsibility placed upon him.

The Battle of Saraighat

Lachit Borphukan etched his name in history by leading the Ahom forces to victory in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, widely regarded as one of India's greatest military triumphs.

Facing a much larger Mughal army commanded by Raja Ram Singh I under Aurangzeb, Lachit relied on guerrilla warfare and his mastery of the Brahmaputra River to outmanoeuvre the invaders.

Despite suffering from serious illness during the decisive phase of the battle, he personally boarded a war boat when sections of his army began retreating.

Historical accounts say he inspired his soldiers by declaring that he would rather die fulfilling his duty to his king and country than abandon the battlefield.

The Ahom forces regrouped and forced the Mughals to retreat, effectively ending Mughal expansion into Assam.

IMAGE: Then President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates the year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, February 25, 2022. Photograph: Rediff Archives

A legacy that lives on

Lachit Borphukan died about a year after the Saraighat victory. His memorial, Lachit Maidam, was built in 1672 at Hoolungapar near Jorhat.

His birth anniversary is observed every year as Lachit Divas across Assam while the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal is awarded annually at the National Defence Academy to a cadet displaying exceptional leadership.

His year-long 400th birth anniversary celebrations were observed throughout 2022, culminating in a grand function in New Delhi attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries, reflecting his growing national recognition.

Cinema to showcase Assam's history

The proposed film forms part of the Assam government's broader effort to promote the state's history through cinema.

In its 2026-2027 Budget, the government announced support for films based on the lives of Lachit Borphukan and freedom fighter Kushal Konwar.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff