Deepika, Samantha, Anushka: The PRETTIEST brides

Sukanya Verma takes us down beautiful bridal history.
Every girl wants to look gorgeous on her wedding day.
Celebrities are no less dreamy-eyed. Even if they're constantly sparkly and fashionable, the bridal glow is exclusive.
We've noticed quite a bit of it, thanks to the many star weddings.
Who do you think nailed the bridal look? Take a look and tell us in the comments below.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika has donned countless traditional outfits in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent costume dramas but even he will concede the splendour of a real-life bride is impossible to supersede.
The actress is radiance personified in her exclusive Sabyasachi trousseau as she got hitched to Ranveer Singh at a posh villa overlooking Lake Como in Italy.
Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood’s undisputed fashionista and her equally fashion-forward beau, Anand Ahuja, turned 'everyday phenomenal’ into the magic mantra of their wedding celebrations.
Sonam chose a traditional red and gold Anuradha Vakil ensemble which she paired with heavy jewellery.
Anushka Sharma
As dazzling her floral Sabyasachi lehenga was, Anushka's beaming smile and bridal glow whilst tying the knot with India's much-loved cricket captain Virat Kohli in the Italian countryside was the real scene-stealer.
Neha Dhupia
It was a blush Anita Dongre lehenga for Neha Dhupia’s hush-hush shaadi to PINK actor Angad Bedi.
The duo became parents to a baby girl a few days ago.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding is stuff of storybook romances, with picture perfect settings and fairy tale gowns.
The Eega star looked every bit the princess bride in her sparkling Kresha Bajaj design.
Amrita Puri
The Aisha cutie, who picked Bangkok for her destination wedding to Mumbai-based restaurateur Imrun Sethi, was the cynosure of all eyes in her dreamy, intricate Sabyasachi creation.
Sagarika Ghatge
Sagarika's heritage Benarasi lehenga, hand embroidered with zardosi and paired with a Maheshwari dupatta, was pure perfection for her marriage to cricketer Zaheer Khan.
Lisa Haydon
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hottie walked the altar with UK-based businessman Dino Lalvani at a swanky, sea-facing Phuket resort wearing a white gown designed by the groom’s cousin Malini Ramani.
Asin
The star of numerous blockbusters down South and hits like Ghajini and Housefull 2 in Hindi, Asin said 'I do' to Micromax founder Rahul Sharma.
Opting for a church wedding followed by a ceremony as per Hindu rituals, Asin sashayed in a romantic Vera Wang gown and, later, a gold Sabyasachi lehenga with gorgeous grace.
Bipasha Basu
The 37-year-old scorcher tied the knot to her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover in a traditional Bengali ceremony, wearing a heavily embellished crimson and gold Sabyasachi sari. With that big red bindi on her forehead, Bipasha was a picture of regal magic.
Preity Zinta
While her wedding to Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles was a private affair, Preity Zinta decided to host a lavish reception for her friends from the industry in Mumbai.
She picked an elegant red Manish Malhotra gown for the occasion.
The lively hues and her best accessory -- that dimpled smile -- do the bubbly Kal Ho Naa Ho heroine ample justice.
Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar's single status was a subject of constant speculation until her surprise announcement of a hush-hush shaadi to Kashmir-based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir.
Naturally, the beaming bride picked an ornate red and gold Benaresi lehenga designed by buddy Manish Malhotra for her big day.
Sanaya Irani
Television actress Sanaya Irani's destination wedding in Goa turned out to be one glamorous affair.
Irani, who married her Miley Jab Hum Tum co-star Mohit Sehgal by the beach, was resplendence personified in her golden pink lehenga created by friend and fellow TV star-turned-designer Roshni Chopra.
Sreeja
Superstar Chiranjeevi left no stone unturned to make sure his daughter Sreeja's wedding was an opulent event.
The bride redefined old-fashioned splendour in her rich, custom-made kanjeevaram and hefty jewellery.
Geeta Basra
After dating each other for nearly a decade, starlet Geeta Basra tied the knot with cricketer Harbhajan Singh in a traditional Sikh ceremony at the latter's hometown in Jalandhar, Punjab.
Basra, who's starred in movies like The Train and Second Hand Husband, picked a heavily embroidered, bright red Archana Kochhar lehenga for her big day.
