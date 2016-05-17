Deepika, Samantha, Anushka: The PRETTIEST brides

Last updated on: November 21, 2018 08:45 IST

Sukanya Verma takes us down beautiful bridal history.

Every girl wants to look gorgeous on her wedding day.

Celebrities are no less dreamy-eyed. Even if they're constantly sparkly and fashionable, the bridal glow is exclusive.

We've noticed quite a bit of it, thanks to the many star weddings.

Who do you think nailed the bridal look? Take a look and tell us in the comments below.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/ Instagram

Deepika has donned countless traditional outfits in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent costume dramas but even he will concede the splendour of a real-life bride is impossible to supersede.

The actress is radiance personified in her exclusive Sabyasachi trousseau as she got hitched to Ranveer Singh at a posh villa overlooking Lake Como in Italy.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania / Instagram

Bollywood’s undisputed fashionista and her equally fashion-forward beau, Anand Ahuja, turned 'everyday phenomenal’ into the magic mantra of their wedding celebrations.

Sonam chose a traditional red and gold Anuradha Vakil ensemble which she paired with heavy jewellery.

Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/ Instagram

As dazzling her floral Sabyasachi lehenga was, Anushka's beaming smile and bridal glow whilst tying the knot with India's much-loved cricket captain Virat Kohli in the Italian countryside was the real scene-stealer.

Neha Dhupia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/ Instagram

It was a blush Anita Dongre lehenga for Neha Dhupia’s hush-hush shaadi to PINK actor Angad Bedi.

The duo became parents to a baby girl a few days ago.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding is stuff of storybook romances, with picture perfect settings and fairy tale gowns.

The Eega star looked every bit the princess bride in her sparkling Kresha Bajaj design.

Amrita Puri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Puri/ Instagram

The Aisha cutie, who picked Bangkok for her destination wedding to Mumbai-based restaurateur Imrun Sethi, was the cynosure of all eyes in her dreamy, intricate Sabyasachi creation.

Sagarika Ghatge

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi/ Instagram

Sagarika's heritage Benarasi lehenga, hand embroidered with zardosi and paired with a Maheshwari dupatta, was pure perfection for her marriage to cricketer Zaheer Khan.

Lisa Haydon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Haydon/ Instagram

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hottie walked the altar with UK-based businessman Dino Lalvani at a swanky, sea-facing Phuket resort wearing a white gown designed by the groom’s cousin Malini Ramani.

Asin

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asin/ Instagram

The star of numerous blockbusters down South and hits like Ghajini and Housefull 2 in Hindi, Asin said 'I do' to Micromax founder Rahul Sharma.

Opting for a church wedding followed by a ceremony as per Hindu rituals, Asin sashayed in a romantic Vera Wang gown and, later, a gold Sabyasachi lehenga with gorgeous grace.





Bipasha Basu