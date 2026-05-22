Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on System: 'There Is Hope After Every Setback'

'It's so liberating when there are two heroes in the film who are walking along and being each other's strength. When that happens, it shows on screen.'

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha in System.

Key Points Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's new film System features Jyotika and Sonakshi Sinha, and explores the power dynamics of women in law and domestic settings.

Tiwari aims to break traditional prototypes of human nature through her storytelling, focusing on women seeking respect and equality.

She praises Jyotika and Sonakshi Sinha for their collaborative spirit and lack of ego, which enhanced the film's creative process.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari gives us a courtroom drama series to binge on, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika. System pits the women in an interesting way, as they get together despite their contrasting onscreen lives.

"My protagonists are a reflection of many who feel the need to be validated. There is hope after every setback, light after the tunnel," Tiwari tells Subhash K Jha.

What are the hurdles you encounter as an independent female director?

After Panga, Covid happened. I was fortunate that a lot of my audience watched Panga on the streaming platform.

I still feel extremely blessed to do what I do. I produced and co-directed Break Point with my husband Nitish Tiwari, the commentary series on Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes.

Then I produced Tarla, directed by Piyush Gupta.

I also produced Tumse Na Ho Payega, directed by Abhishek Sinha.

Then my husband and I produced Bawaal with Sajid Nadiadwala.

I also made the love story series called Faadu. It is one of my most favourite works.

'There is hope after every setback, light after the tunnel'

IMAGE: Jyotika in System.

So you have been super-busy as a producer?

The idea was to empower young minds and create a platform for exploring stories. I feel, as a producer with three decades of experience in advertising and one in movies, that I want to enable stories. Some I want to direct and others I want to produce.

I am also producing regional films. It gives me immense joy.

So yes, I have constantly tried to upgrade myself like the new IOS; tell stories that matter in whichever way possible.

System questions the power equation of women within the system of law and their domestic milieu. How did you arrive at such devious dynamics for your protagonists?

As a storyteller, I want to break barriers of set prototypes of human nature. As an evolving nation and women being empowered but at the same time, not respected as much as they should be, it's important for me to keep telling stories of humans who live in hope and dream that one day, they will find their respect and an equal place in society.

My protagonists are a reflection of many who feel the need to be validated. There is hope after every setback, light after the tunnel.

'When passion for the work we do precedes the ego, the human shines'

IMAGE: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika are so right for their parts. Were they your first choices? Do you find it easier to relate to women characters and actors?

They are extremely comfortable and secure and are mature enough not to compete with one another. I was blessed to work with them.

I could think of how to better the scenes and improve the character graph, rather than think of managing egos.

It's so liberating when there are two heroes in the film who are walking along and being each other's strength. When that happens, it shows on screen. With their years of experience and having seen the world as it is with their own challenges, it's beautiful to see them comfortable within themselves.

When passion for the work we do precedes the ego, the human shines.

Sonakshi and Jyotika were supported by Ashutosh Gowariker, who surprises us with his depth of acting and getting the genuineness of character out.

They trust the director and trust themselves, and want the film to shine.

I have also worked with amazing creators. Cinematographer Rangarajan Ramabadran understood my vision and worked with me all along to get the mood and character right. The way you are responding to the film is because of his visuals and the editing by Charushree Roy, who understands cinema from both sides -- commercial validity and storytelling. Then, there's music by first-timer Karthik, who has played with the Madras opera and Budapest orchestra.

'I never plan my life, especially after my mother passed away'

IMAGE: Team System. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari/Instagram

Portraying the men, how did you write the peripheral characters with so much clarity? Where do you place System in your oeuvre?

I have co-written System with Harman Baweja and Arun Sukumar, who are inherently feminist by nature. They respect women who thrive to be better and also want the male to behave the same way.

Harman is a great insightful writer.

Most of my films have been co-written with men, who have a perspective of how we want to show the characters and the collaboration brings out characters that are flawed but with hope. Isn't life like that?

We are all flawed but strive to be better humans to add a purpose to society. Maybe that is my purpose to add value to society as a storyteller and collaborate with the like-minded people.

I have been blessed to have great partners and hopefully, in the future too, will continue till the time I can.

What next?

I never plan my life, especially after my mother passed away. I feel there are many stories I need to tell and there are people who will choose and collaborate with me to tell the stories that deserve a space in the complicated and ever-hustling business of films.

I keep writing and evolving.

I don't believe in talking about movies way before they have materialised. I prefer do it quietly rather than in the noise of ego-thumping, power play.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff