'The genre of Dhurandhar is something you haven't seen before. The spy genre is presented in such a realistic manner, with a thrilling twist every 10 minutes.'

IMAGE: Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami from Banaras.

Key Points 'I give complete credit to Aditya Dhar for scripting this kind of screenplay. He has kept the story moving and created it in a manner that leaves people enthralled.'

'I'm glad that we are reinventing our folklore and the tales from different regions. We have so many stories and myths that we have grown up with.'

'The way Nitesh and Namit Malhotra have come together to create the Ramayana is remarkable. I am mentioning both their names because the film cannot be imagined without the two of them.'

Ashutosh Gowariker wears several hats at IFFI this year. From being the festival director to championing cinema that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries, he has brought a fresh perspective to the festival with the theme Stories Without Borders.

In a conversation with Patcy N/Rediff, the filmmaker talks about his vision for IFFI, the films he is looking forward to, and the importance of bringing regional cinema, folklore, animation and documentaries into the spotlight.

He also discusses Dhurandhar, Kantara and Ramayana, shares his thoughts on the changing landscape of Indian cinema, and gets nostalgic about Lagaan as it completes 25 years.

"Ramayana is a film that makes your heart beat faster. I think all the performances are amazing, whether it is Ranbir, Yash or Sai. They have all brought something special to their characters. There is something divine about the film, and that divinity has now captured the audience."

What were you looking forward to at IFFI this year?

What's exciting for me is that just two years ago, I was the jury chairperson for the international competition. That was one of the first times I had attended IFFI since it moved to Goa, and it was a fabulous experience.

Somewhere along the way, I was once again given the privilege and honour of being appointed the festival director this year.

The appointment came at a time when Cannes was beginning. So, I made the announcement in Cannes about what our festival would look like this year and what its theme would be.

The theme I chose was Stories Without Borders.

I chose this theme because there is so much strife in our lives, in every country, including ours. Cinema always makes you sit back, observe and learn from the mistakes of the past and present.

It also encourages you to take corrective measures. Whether it is anti-war, anti-racism, anti-casteism or any other issue, cinema has the power to address it.

So, Stories Without Borders is not just about geographical or topographical borders. It is also about the borders we have within ourselves, within relationships and between different strata of society.

I felt we needed to address these issues through our festival. Our focus has been to bring as many such stories into the limelight as possible.

IMAGE: Sandra Huller and Hanns Zischler in Fatherland.

You are talking about stories beyond borders and how cinema connects communities and brings Indians together. Which films are you looking forward to watching at IFFI this year? Could you name a few and tell us why?

I am looking forward to Fatherland, the opening film by Paweł Pawlikowski. He is one of the best directors at Cannes.

Another film I am looking forward to is the closing film, We Are All Strangers, by Anthony Chen, a Singaporean filmmaker.

Apart from these, I am also looking forward to several films from festivals around the world. We have a section that brings together celebrated winners from various festivals.

When films are premiered, not every film can get a premiere in every city. With every new film that is made, filmmakers want to take it to international festivals. They start with Cannes, then move on to Berlin, London, Rotterdam, Locarno and Venice, before finally coming to IFFI.

We have always planned to bring in the maximum number of premieres, and we have managed to do that this time. However, there are some films we miss out on. There are films like Woman Unknown, which won the Golden Lion at Venice. We also have Salvation and Josephine, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

Most of these films have also been nominated by their respective countries for the Oscars.

The list is endless. But I must also tell you that we don't necessarily have to look at new films all the time.

We have created a centenary tribute to Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda, featuring five of his most iconic films from different periods of his career. So, it is about celebrating both the new and the past.

Another new addition I wanted to bring in this year was animation and short films. We already have a separate festival called MIFF for these formats, but I think an international festival like IFFI should also put the spotlight on animation. Today, filmmakers of different stature are focusing on animation.

Documentaries are another important area. I am an avid documentary film watcher, and I understand their importance. So, we are attempting to introduce many new things this year.

Which Indian films are you looking forward to?

Among the Indian films, I am looking forward to Banaras, which is part of the Panorama section.

There is also a film by Leena Yadav. Actually, it would be unfair of me to mention specific names, but I can say that the Panorama section has opened with the Ladakhi film Becoming by her.

There are quite a few other films as well.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

What are your expectations from Bharat Bala's Banaras?

I think it is probably a film about an inward journey. It is about looking within.

It looks within through the lens of a family that has come to Banaras during the Kumbh Mela.

It is unusual in its approach, and Bharat has always had an unusual way of looking at different stories. I find that fascinating.

What is your take on Dhurandhar, its performances, storyline and the kind of money it has made at the box office?

First of all, I think the genre of Dhurandhar is something you haven't seen before. The spy genre is presented in such a realistic manner, with a thrilling twist every 10 minutes. It's almost like watching an extended opera unfolding before you. The duration simply doesn't matter.

I give complete credit to Aditya Dhar for scripting this kind of screenplay. He has kept the story moving and created it in a manner that leaves people enthralled. It's not just an engaging film; it's an enthralling film.

The musical landscape is so strong that it keeps the momentum going in both Part 1 and Part 2. So, I think the credit goes first to the filmmaker.

And then, of course, you have Ranveer's (Ranveer Singh) performance, along with the performances of everyone else, which really shape the entire film.

I think it's a triumph. When you watch the film, you realise why it has captured the imagination of the entire nation.

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty in Kantara Chapter 1.

Like Dhurandhar, Kantara has been a huge hit in Kannada. Do you think more films on Indian folklore and Indian tradition should be made? What is your personal viewpoint on the film?

You know, Indian folklore was not something that filmmakers explored very often. And then came Kantara. Rishab Shetty was not setting out to make a film that would change the landscape of cinema or introduce a new genre.

He was genuinely moved by the folk tales and folklore he had grown up with, and he decided to make a film based on them.

The way the film has turned out and the interest it has generated have naturally encouraged many others to experiment. It's like how, many years ago, the historical genre was not very popular.

But after Jodhaa Akbar, the genre was revived. It's not as if Jodhaa Akbar was the first film in this genre. The genre had always existed, but there had been a long gap. Similarly, mythology was relegated to television for the longest time.

If you wanted to watch mythology, you had to turn to Doordarshan or television. Now it's making a comeback.

So, reinvention is happening, and I'm glad that we are reinventing our folklore and the tales from different regions. We have so many stories and myths that we have grown up with.

Whether it's Chandamama or Amar Chitra Katha, these are all part of our culture and tradition. Now, there is an opportunity to explore them.

So, I feel that, as you and I are talking right now, at this very moment, there are at least 10 filmmakers exploring different folklores from their own regions, which I think is wonderful.

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana.

With the release of Ramayana, what are your thoughts on Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan?

I think a re-telling of the Ramayana was waiting to be made. The way Nitesh Tiwari has approached the story and crafted the screenplay is interesting. He will ultimately use the existing mythology and select the scenes he feels are important to tell on screen.

Every filmmaker can come along and tell the same story, but he or she will decide what to include in the film, what to leave out and how to interpret it. That interpretation is what makes each version exciting and different.

The way Nitesh and Namit Malhotra have come together to create this film is remarkable. I am mentioning both their names because the film cannot be imagined without the two of them.

It is a film that makes your heart beat faster. I think all the performances are amazing, whether it is Ranbir, Yash or Sai. They have all brought something special to their characters. There is something divine about the film, and that divinity has now captured the audience.

I, of course, loved the character of Dashrath. Arun Govil was very well cast and performed.

IMAGE: Neha Pendse, Bharati Achrekar and Sonalee Kulkarni in Tighee.

Which Marathi film in the IFFI selection made an impact on you this year?

I would say Tighee. It is a beautifully made Marathi film. I thought it was a striking film.

I think it is fascinating how the relationship between a daughter and her mother is portrayed. Such relationships are usually shown as being full of conflict, with the mother and daughter constantly at loggerheads. That is how they have traditionally been portrayed, and that is how we have come to perceive them.

But seeing how these two girls and their mother balance their relationship is fascinating. I don't think this aspect has been explored enough on screen.

There are many other regional-language films, including Malayalam and Konkani. Is there representation from every state that makes films this year?

Yes, we have tried. Actually, cinema comes first, and the region comes next. Keeping that in mind, we have gone scouting and looked at films from even the smallest film industries.

Our five biggest film industries are Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. But we have also explored films from other regions.

The preview committee has gone out and looked at the potential of these films. Of course, every entry has to be submitted for the committee to assess, but every film has been carefully reviewed, processed and selected.

That's why the opening film from Ladakh is Becoming.

Ladakhi cinema is not something where we make one film every year. It is quite rare. We have given it that position at the festival.

IMAGE: Gracy Singh and Aamir Khan in Lagaan.

Twenty-five years of Lagaan have been completed, and the film is being screened at IFFI this year. You must have watched it many times, but what emotions did you experience when you watched it again on the big screen after so many years?

The first thing that comes to my mind when I think about Lagaan is gratitude. I feel grateful simply because audiences still love the film. Those who watched it as children have now grown up and introduced it to their own children.

It's amazing. When you make a film that stands the test of time, nothing can be more rewarding than that feeling for a filmmaker. So, I feel a lot of gratitude.

I also feel blessed. Even while watching the film now, I experienced a very different emotion. We had tears in our eyes again, but this time, they were not because of the emotions in the storytelling.

Our tears came from watching newer audiences react in exactly the same way audiences had reacted when the film was first released. I found that emotionally very impactful.

And, of course, the fact that the film is now approaching its 25th anniversary, and I have had the honour of being the festival director, makes it even more special. The film is also having a special screening at the festival.

Aamir is going to come for it. It's very sweet. I feel blessed.

Hanuman Ansh was a surprise hit. Nobody expected the film to become such a big success. What do you think worked in its favour?

I think it was the simplicity, the integrity of purpose and the intent. The filmmakers were never thinking about the box office.

They were not thinking about commercial success. They were simply trying to tell this story. They had a very limited budget and were trying to do the best they could.

They wanted to bring this story about the divinity of a human being to the screen.

Something connected with the audience, and the film became a hit.

That's what we call a sleeper hit.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff