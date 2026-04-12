'Ashaji, Your Music Will Live On Forever'

'Ashaji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality...'

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Key Points Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at age 92 in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure.

Fans can pay their last respects on April 13 at her residence in Lower Parel, with last rites scheduled later the same day at Shivaji Park.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Jr NTR paid heartfelt tributes, calling her an irreplaceable legend whose music shaped generations..

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12, at Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

Her fans can pay their last respects to her at 11 am on April 13 at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm at Shivaji Park, central Mumbai.

Tanishaa Mukerji: Deeply saddened to hear about the legendary, phenomenal voice of India, Asha Bhosleji having left us. It is beyond anybody's explanation what an impact she made not only on our lives but even on a personal level.

The songs she sang for both, my mother and my sister will live forever in our memories. They have shaped so much of my childhood and my life. It is beyond any explanation what this feeling is...

To have lost such a special, special soul like her. My condolences to the family and India for having lost such a brilliant voice.

Kajol: Ashatai was, is and will always be a legend .. as a singer, as a persona and as a human being .. loved everything about her.. from her love of life, food and sense of humour and of course her first love .. her singing!

She always had a personality in the songs she sang and we as actors were always coming up short trying to give to camera what she could express in her voice. I remember going for one of her recordings for a song that never released. I was 19 and she was amazing!

What she made out of that simple melody was like watching a film.. I told her then that if I could bring one tenth of what she gave the song I would be a great actor .. the only word that comes to mind to describe her is Magnificent . Now and forever! RIP @asha.bhosle .. u will forever be Ashatai to us ..

Karan Johar: To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe!

I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality...Ashaji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power.

Kriti Kharbanda: Ashatai. The woman. The legend. Today, the heavens are rejoicing, while the living world cries and aches at your loss. You will live on in our hearts through your music and authenticity. Aapke jaisa na koi artist tha, na kabhi hoga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

AR Rahman: She lives forever with her voice and aura ..What an artist.

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar: No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosleji's demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti.

Jr NTR: Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosleji's passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti.

Harsha Bhogle: First Lata Mangeshkar. Now Asha Bhosle. Different styles, both touched by greatness. So many great songs, for me Umrao Jaan was the cherry on the top.

The last survivor of the great era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Talat, Geeta Dutt, Lata and Asha is gone and while we use the expression loosely, it is really the end of an era.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance.

I'll always cherish the interactions I've had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee: Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also.

We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: The passing of India's melody queen, Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely painful for me. As a playback singer, she lent her voice to thousands of films and music albums. Generations of Indians have listened to and hummed her songs. The echo of her sweet melodies will resonate forever.

The demise of Asha Bhosleji is an irreplaceable loss for the music world. In this hour of grief, my condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti!

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: The demise of the melody empress of the Indian music world, the great maestro of notes, Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosleji, is extremely heartbreaking and an irreplaceable loss to the world of art. Her unparalleled singing bestowed new heights upon Indian music. Her sweet melodies will forever resonate in the hearts of the nation's people.

I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed noble soul attains eternal peace, and that the bereaved family and admirers are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami: Today is an extremely sorrowful day for the Indian music world. With the passing of Swara Samragni Asha Bhosleji, the nation has lost a great luminary of the music fraternity.

Ashaji enriched the world of music with her melodies for more than six decades. For her unparalleled contributions, she was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, along with numerous National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards.

Her demise is an irreparable loss to the music world. We pray to God to grant her noble soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to her bereaved family and admirers to bear this boundless grief. Om Shanti!

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff