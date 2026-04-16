Asha Bhosle: 'I've Sung Many Songs, But Some Songs Have Been A Challenge'

'Today's girls are freer than the earlier generation. They perform more freely.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Key Points 'Bengali is a very sweet language. It is a very nice language to sing in if you understand its nature.'

'Rekha used to bring the songs alive.'

'All the songs in Umrao Jaan are very good, from the picturisations to the clothes.'

Asha Bhosle's eyes have a twinkle. It can fool you; make you think she is easy-going. Until she is pushed. Then she looks at you and says, "Yeh mujhe achcha nahi lagta (I don't like this)." Or "Aap agla sawaal poochiye (Ask the next question)."

The tone is polite, but you can't mistake the message.

When in 2003, Rediff's Savera R Someshwar, Syed Firdaus Ashraf and Rupali Nimkar began the interview in English, she interrupted firmly, "Aap Hindi mein boliye (Please speak in Hindi)." There is no doubt the lady has charm. Plenty of it.

One question later, she was laughing as she shared some of her favourite things. There are many things she likes, like cooking for her family and watching "dancing" films.

But she is not too fond of the computer: "The computer has taken away too many jobs. What is a hale and hearty man supposed to do when his work is taken over by a machine? How is he supposed to feed his family?"

She's not too fond of the Internet either: "Songs are stolen on the Internet. People listen to songs without paying for it. That's not fair to the artistes."

As for the other things she is fond of, read on to find out.

'All of Burmansaheb's songs are good'

IMAGE: Hema Malini in the song Ghar Jayegi, Tar Jayegi, Doliyan Chad Jayegi from Khushboo.

Of the songs you have sung over the years, which are your favourite?

(Long pause) Why don't you suggest some songs? How about Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka? That's not bad. But a better one is Ghar Jayegi, Tar Jayegi, Doliyan Chad Jayegi (from Khushboo). This is a very beautiful song. There are some of (R D) Burmansaheb's films that did not do well, but had some very beautiful songs... like Aao Na Gale Lagao Na.

The tune is very nice. Actually, all of Burmansaheb's songs are good. Doosre yaad nahi aate utne (I can't remember the others). I have sung thousands of songs; now I can't remember specifics. You choose whatever you like.

But we love all your songs. We want to know which are the songs you like.

In Hindi, I have sung many songs. But there are some songs that have been a challenge. For example, there is a song in Marathi that is a very challenging song for any singer, Taruna Ahe Raatr Azuni.

In Hindi, there are songs like Dil Dhadakne Ka Sabab Yaad Aaya (from Meraj-e-Ghazal, her album with Ghulam Ali) that are very challenging.

'I like 'dancing' films very much'

IMAGE: Helen and Rajendra in the song Karle Pyaar Karne Ke Din Hain Yehi from Talash.

Let's suppose we've had a terrible day and need to listen to some music to cheer ourselves up. Which of your songs would you recommend?

(Laughs) To make you feel better? Karle Pyaar Karle Ke Din Hain Yehi. Aao Na Gale Lagao Na. Aap koi mera chulbula gaana sunenge toh aapko achcha lagega (Any of my perky songs will cheer you up). Any of Pancham's songs. Baithe Hain Kya Uske Paas is another good song of his (Jewel Thief).

Do you watch Western films?

Bahut zyada (Plenty). I watch them all the time.

Which are your favourite films?

(Laughs) Bahut saari (Quite a few). I see musicals, comedies, all kind of films. Mujhe naam yaad nahi rehte (I can't remember the names). I used to watch English films even when I was very small, even when I was in Kolhapur in 1943-1944. I see a lot of films.

I saw Gone With The Wind when it came for the first time. I have seen it again many times. Whenever I go to London, I watch stage shows. I like them very much. I like 'dancing' films very much. I don't miss any musical. But some of these new films today that are made on the computer, I don't like those.

You can make out that this is not a real person; it is generated by the computer. Usme mazaa nahin aata (I don't enjoy that very much). I don't watch these films. I like the older films better -- like the ones that appear on HBO, Star, Zee and the other television channels.

'When big-built women wear skimpy clothes, it looks vulgar'

IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar in the song Tanha Tanha from Rangeela.

What international songs do you like?

Oh, there are so many. It would be difficult to pick just one.

Could you try?

(Laughs) I like all the Beatles songs. I like Shirley Bassey. I used to listen to a lot more Western music with Burmansaheb.

What about your favourite song picturisations?

It is very difficult to say. I have sung so many songs, and many of these songs were picturised well. All the songs in Umrao Jaan are very good, from the picturisations to the clothes.

If you look at the modern films, Urmila (Matondkar) has done such a good job in Rangeela. Even though she wore short clothes, it did not seem vulgar. She is small-built na, so it looked like a little child was dancing. When big-built women wear skimpy clothes, it looks vulgar.

'Rekha is Rekha, what can you say about her?'

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle and Rekha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Were there any particularly favourite actresses on whom you enjoyed seeing your songs picturised or with whom you had a personal rapport?

Helen was very good at that. She would always call me and tell me, 'Main gaa rahi hoon itna yaad rakhiye (Please remember that this song is for me).'

When people talk about actresses like Rekha and Zeenat Aman, they also talk of their songs, many of which have been sung by you. How does that make you feel?

I have never really thought about it. These stars are nice people. They are very nice to me when we meet; they have worked hard.

It's not just my songs that have been picturised on them; even didi's (elder sister Lata Mangeshkar) songs have been picturised on them and they have worked just as hard on those songs as well. I have never felt that any kind of special effort has been made for my songs.

Zeenat is a very nice person. And Rekha is Rekha, what can you say about her? She used to bring the songs alive. All the other artistes were also good.

'Today's girls are freer than the earlier generation'

IMAGE: Babita in the song Aao Huzoor Tumko from Kismat.

You have sung Raat Akeli Hai (Jewel Thief) for Tanuja. You have also sung Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) for her daughter Kajol. How does that make you feel?

Tanuja was 17 or 18 when Raat Akeli Hai was picturised on her. She did a good job. As did Kajol in Zara Sa Jhoom. I did not really find much of a difference. Only the faces were different (laughs).

Today's girls are freer than the earlier generation. They perform more freely. I had sung for Babita in Aao Huzoor Tumko. Now I have sung for both her daughters (Karisma and Kareena Kapoor). There was another actress called Amita. I sang for her and I have sung for her daughter as well (Sabeeha in Khiladi).

You have sung in many regional languages. Of these, which are your favourite numbers?

In Tamil, there is a song called Senbagame. It's a very nice song by Illayaraja. In Bengali, there are so many songs I can list. I have sung many songs for Pancham like Moina Bolu Tumhe Krishna Radhe and many others.

In which regional language have you sung your best songs?

Bengali. It is a very sweet language. It is a very nice language to sing in if you understand its nature. Kahin khulti nahi, woh bhasha gol-gol chali jaati hai (It is an endless circle). Bada achcha lagta hai (It feels good). I have sung many songs in Tamil as well.

'Mere bachche sabzi dekhke bhaag jaate hain'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Who are the classical singers you enjoy listening to?

The people I have heard before, like Amir Khansaheb, Bade Ghulam Ali Khansaheb. Us zamaane ke singers bahut achcha gaate the (The singers those days would sing very well).

The songs were filled with nazaaqat (style) and beauty. Woh jo un logon ne bajaye hai (The music they have played) like Ali Akbar Khansaheb's sarod, Ravi Shankarji's sitar... There is no one who can match their work or their talent.

We have heard it said often that you are an excellent cook. What are the dishes you like to prepare?

I make shaami kababs, special biryani, Hyderabadi biryani, pasande, raan... Three or four different kinds of pulaos and biryanis. These items are a favourite with my children.

All these are non-vegetarian dishes... Mere bachche jo khaate hain wohi banati hoon (I cook whatever my children like to eat).

Mere bachche sabzi dekhke bhaag jaate hain (My children disappear when they see vegetables). Other than that, there is the regular daal-chawal, woh to har kisam ka bana hi leti hoon (I can make all kinds).

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff