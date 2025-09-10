Aryan Khan's Version Of Bollywood Looks Fun!

'Every art is a copy,' Plato once stated centuries ago.

He meant that art imitates the physical world, making it a copy of a perfect 'form'.

To imitate the physical world's art into a perfect 'form', you need skills as an artist and it is here that Aryan Khan succeeds brilliantly.

In the trailer of his directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, he takes a close look into the inner world of Bollywood families, especially his own, so that lesser mortals like us can get a feel of the superstar lives.

It's also interesting that a nepo kid is directing a movie about an outsider struggling in the movie industry, only to make it big and then fail because a veteran actor is unhappy with the outsider's success.

Aryan brings his years of observations in his first film, especially seeing his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan from close quarters, and that itself makes the movie worth a watch.

It would appear that success would be guaranteed if handed over on a silver platter.

But it is here that Aryan proves that he does indeed have it in him.

As the Urdu poet Ameer Minai said, 'Hai shauk ke deedar toh woh nazar paida kar' (If you have to find the beauty, you need a creative eye to spot it).





'Living in someone's shadows is a struggle in itself,' Sahher Bambba says in the trailer, making one wonder if those are Aryan's own thoughts.

In fact, he is among the film's writers, including Bilal Siddiqui and Mana Chauhan, and packs in some witty lines.

Like the entry introduction that Karan Johar gets: Love, hate, hate love, woh hoti hai chemistry. And nobody makes better love story than...

At this point, KJo simply asks rhetorically, 'Naam toh suna hoga.'

Bobby Deol does his deadly laugh.

Aamir Khan judges you based on your pick of Vada Pav or Idli Dosa.

The trailer ends on a superstar note, as Shah Rukh arrives and delivers a punch!

Baa***ds Of Bollywood will stream on Netflix from September 18.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff