Jitendra Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Dulquer Salmaan, Ali Fazal, Diljit Dosanjh have been recognised in Time's 100 Next India 2026 list.

Key Points Actors Jitendra Kumar and Vicky Kaushal are praised for their authenticity, dedication to craft, and ability to connect deeply with audiences.

Filmmakers Pa Ranjith and Aryan Khan are celebrated for their unique storytelling, weaving social realities into mainstream cinema and bringing a contemporary spin to entertainment.

The Time list also features rising stars Vedang Raina, Zahan Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, noted for their discipline, unconventional choices, and commitment to their art. From Jitendra Kumar and Vicky Kaushal to Dulquer Salmaan, Ali Fazal and Diljit Dosanjh, Time magazine has compiled a unique list for the first time, listing remarkable Indians from diverse worlds of cinema, music and filmmaking. Each of the men on the list have carved a distinct identity through talent and hard work. 'Alia Never Takes The Safe Road'

Aryan Khan

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Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan showcased his distinct voice when he directed the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj has not worked with Aryan yet but they met at a private film screening. Bhardwaj expected the son of the superstar to carry some sense of entitlement, but what he found was something very different.

'The 2025 action-comedy series he created and directed, I was surprised again,' Bhardwaj writes.

'What struck me was his wonderfully quirky sense of humour and ability to laugh at himself and the world he comes from.'

Vicky Kaushal

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Alia Bhatt worked with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi and they will reunite for the upcoming Love & War.

'I first worked with Vicky Kaushal on the 2018 film Raazi, he wasn't yet the name he is today. He played Iqbal, a man whose strength was quiet: steady and kind, never overtaking the frame. Watching him, I realised those qualities were inherent in Vicky,' Alia writes.

'I've watched him become one of the country's biggest stars. Somehow, he hasn't changed. Same simplicity. Same warmth. Same habit of making the person in front of him feel like the most important one in the room. I think that's the secret audiences sensed long before the hits came. The man you fall in love with on screen is the man who exists off it.'

Zahan Kapoor

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Zahan Kapoor made everyone notice him when he debuted in Hansal Mehta's film, Faraaz. He followed it up with the popular series, Black Warrant, and everyone agreed that he had inherited a fair share of talent from his famous grandfathers, Shashi Kapoor and Ramesh Sippy.

Hansal Mehta writes, 'He isn't afraid of unconventional choices, or of failing at them. His interests go well beyond cinema and stardom: Polo, surfing, Urdu poetry, writing. And he has something rare for our times -- an almost unlimited attention span. He loves theatre, and actively manages Prithvi Theatre, carrying on his family's passion for keeping Mumbai's stage alive.

'I've watched him grow from my shy neighbor to the dignified martyr I directed in his debut, Faraaz, and then to his stunning turn in the 2025 series Black Warrant. Soon he'll star in auteur Lijo Jose Pellissery's romantic thriller Dilkashi. He is a young man who refuses to be put in a box, or to tick the conventional ones.'

Dulquer Salmaan

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Anil Kapoor produced one of Dulquer Salmaan's earliest Hindi films, The Zoya Factor, in 2019, and was introduced to his talent right away.

'Dulquer Salmaan has built a career across languages with an instinct for stories and the confidence to follow his own convictions. Being Mammootty's son comes with an extraordinary inheritance and enormous expectations,' AK writes.

'You can see that in his choices as a producer -- advocating for new talent and giving a platform to stories that deserve an audience.'

Ali Fazal

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Ali Fazal had a busy year, thanks to Mirzapur: The Movie as well as the OTT series Raakh and a segment in Lust Stories 3.

He also did a cameo in Batwara 1947, presented the stage play Mahanagar Ke Jugnu by Amitosh Nagpal, and was the showstopper at Designer Tarun Tahiliani's fashion show. When he was not working, he earned his blue belt in Brazilian jujitsu!

Journalist Anupama Chopra writes, 'All that with a serene smile and Zen-like detachment that keeps him firmly in place. In a career spanning nearly 20 years, Ali has transcended Bollywood hierarchy and geography, carving, through sheer tenacity, an international footprint.'

Jitendra Kumar

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Neena Gupta raves about her Panchayat co-star Jitendra Kumar: 'Some actors can tire themselves out before the camera even rolls, but Jitendra Kumar is very good at preserving his energy. On the set of Panchayat, I saw how completely Jitu immersed himself in the character Abhishek, or Sachiv Ji. What makes him so effective is how he leaves himself behind when he steps into the role.'

'Watching him perform, you don't feel that he is putting on an act. He never just throws away a line. He means every word. There is a sweetness about him, too, with that lovely smile of his. He reminds me of the actor Amol Palekar, with the same effortless and understated quality.'

Vedang Raina

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Imtiaz Ali directed Vedang Raina in the heartbreaking Partition film, Main Vaapas Aaunga and he writes, 'Vedang was inquisitive and meticulous. He works tirelessly for every small detail of the character and within the film, including in regard to Punjabi language and culture.'

'His positivity and honesty are qualities that I predict will take him places. They also make me look at him with a great deal of hope and anticipation, because I know that he will bring truth to every work that he contributes to. I, for one, will definitely be buying a first-week ticket for all of his forthcoming films.'

Pa Ranjith

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'Pa Ranjith's films are never just about a hero,' says Arya, who acted in the director's sports film Sarpatta Parambarai.

'His movies capture the complexities of communities and cultures. Every character is very thoughtfully etched. He also pays a lot of attention to the smallest details during the staging of scenes, which gives them so much authenticity,' he adds.

'He was able to perfectly bring alive the boxing culture of 1970s North Chennai while engaging with caste identity and the struggle for working-class dignity. He treats everyone with the same respect, regardless of their position or role.'

Ishaan Khatter

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Rangita Pritish Nandy produced Ishaan Khatter's romantic OTT series, The Royals and can't stop raving about him.

'What Ishaan carries into a room is discipline and assiduity, childlike excitement and mad skills -- all rare in an industry driven by hollow celebrity culture. Acting is personal for Ishaan. He works toward making a scene feel true before it looks good, helping ensure that a character written as a fantasy feels recognisably human.'

Diljit Dosanjh

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Designer Prabal Gurung dressed up Diljit Dosanjh for his Met Gala debut, and he writes, 'I thought about what it means to carry home onto a world stage.

'In his turban and ivory sherwani, Punjab was present in every fold. That is the power of Diljit: the larger his world becomes, the more of himself he brings into it.

'As an immigrant, I know the ache of wondering how much of yourself you must surrender to belong. Diljit offers a beautiful answer simply by being himself. He is shaping a future in which the next generation can dream of the world without ever leaving themselves behind.'

Theja Rio

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Independent filmmaker from North East India Rima Das speaks about fellow filmmaker from the same region, Theja Rio, who has made his debut with Angh. Rooted in Nagaland's Konyak world, the film has entered the 2027 Oscars race.

Speaking about his film, Rima says, 'Rio began with an image: Older people in Mon, with tattooed faces and wearing contemporary clothes. He saw the past and present coexist, and felt the melancholy of a world slowly disappearing. He trusted this image and followed it into his debut feature, letting it find its own form.

'Perhaps this is what allows cinema to travel: following something deeply personal without knowing where it might lead. As he said, 'We don't want to be just showcased, we want to be understood'.'

Anirudh Ravichander

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Allu Arjun calls the newly-married composer Anirudh Ravichander a musical genius.

'Without exaggeration, he has single-handedly skyrocketed the Tamil music industry to another level in the past decade as a composer.

'He has elevated many blockbuster films in multiple languages across India with his background scores -- from the 2022 movie Vikram to 2026's Jailer 2.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff