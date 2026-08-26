Aruna Irani Breaks Down At Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral

Avtar 'Kuku' Kohli, a notable figure in Hindi cinema, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, following a heart attack.

Key Points Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rahul Rawail, Raza Murad, Gajendra Chauhan were among those who attended his funeral on Wednesday.

'At RK (Studios), he was an assistant director to Rajsaab. Then he was an associate of Rahul Rawail.'

'He was a low-profile person, not media savvy, spoke very little, and minded his own business.'

Avtar 'Kuku' Kohli succumbed to a heart attack at north west Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday. He was 77.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rahul Rawail, Rajpal Yadav, Gajendra Chauhan paid their last respects at the crematorium on Wednesday.

Kohli's final procession commenced at 10 am from his residence at Green Acres in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, northwest Mumbai, and proceeded towards the Oshiwara crematorium.

Kuku Kohli's wife movie veteran Aruna Irani devastated by her loss. Just last week, Instagram spotted Aruna and Kuku visiting a Lokhandwala Complex eaterie.

Aruna Irani comforted by friends, here and below.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar.

Gajendra Chauhan with his wife Habiba Rehman.

Raza Murad tells us, "Kuku Kohli was my schoolmate, two years senior to me at St Teresa's high school in Bandra."

Murad recalled Kohli's early association with filmmaker Raj Kapoor, where he worked as an assistant director, before becoming an associate of Rahul Rawail.

"At RK (Studios), he was an assistant director to Rajsaab. Then he was an associate of Rahul Rawail. We worked together with Rahul Rawail in Gunaahgar," he added.

Murad also recalled working in Kohli's directorial debut, Phool Aur Kaante, which marked Ajay Devgn's debut.

"In his first film, Phool Aur Kaante, I had a very important role," Murad said.

"He was a low-profile person, not media savvy, spoke very little, and minded his own business."

Tej Sapru.

Rahul Rawail.

Rajpal Yadav.

Rajat Bedi.

Rohit Shetty.

Sharvari.

Kuku Kohli directed Suhaag in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. His other directorial projects included Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

His last directorial venture was 2004's Woh Tera Naam Tha.

He is survived by his wife Aruna Irani and two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff