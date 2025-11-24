Arpita to Salim Khan: 'Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Khan/Instagram

On Salim Khan's 90th birthday on November 24, his family got together to celebrate him with warm wishes and lovely pictures.

Daughter Arpita Khan shares a family picture with Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan, Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma and their children Ayat and Ahil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Khan/Instagram

She writes, 'Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy, we are truly blessed to celebrate you today & everyday. You are a living legend, & we are your legacy.'

Salim saab is truly a living legend, having written movies like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewaar, Don along with Javed Akhtar. They are in fact, the OG Angry Young Men.

IMAGE: Arpita with Salim Khan, sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and niece Alizeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Khan/Instagram

Arpita adds, 'Thank you for being the wind beneath our wings, thank you for being the calm in a storm, thank you for being the strength we all need, thank you for teaching us the values of family & thank you for always being our safe place. You are our Galaxy. Love you forever & ever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iulia Vantur/Instagram

Iulia Vantur, who is a close friend of the family: 'Happy birthday to my favourite human being Salim Khan: A father, a teacher, a friend, an inspiration, a motivation, a believer, a pillar, a blessing in my life. Beyond grateful Love each other or perish!

'May your heart be always full of love, happiness and compassion may u keep inspire and bless more people with your wisdom and strength I love u.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff