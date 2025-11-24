Arpita to Salim Khan: 'Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy'

On Salim Khan's 90th birthday on November 24, his family got together to celebrate him with warm wishes and lovely pictures.
Daughter Arpita Khan shares a family picture with Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan, Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma and their children Ayat and Ahil.
She writes, 'Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy, we are truly blessed to celebrate you today & everyday. You are a living legend, & we are your legacy.'
Salim saab is truly a living legend, having written movies like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewaar, Don along with Javed Akhtar. They are in fact, the OG Angry Young Men.
Arpita adds, 'Thank you for being the wind beneath our wings, thank you for being the calm in a storm, thank you for being the strength we all need, thank you for teaching us the values of family & thank you for always being our safe place. You are our Galaxy. Love you forever & ever.'
Iulia Vantur, who is a close friend of the family: 'Happy birthday to my favourite human being Salim Khan: A father, a teacher, a friend, an inspiration, a motivation, a believer, a pillar, a blessing in my life. Beyond grateful Love each other or perish!
'May your heart be always full of love, happiness and compassion may u keep inspire and bless more people with your wisdom and strength I love u.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff