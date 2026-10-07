Arijit Singh's India Tour: All The Details!

Singing sensation Arijit Singh is set to celebrate two decades in the Indian music industry with an ambitious nine-city India Tour in 2027.

IMAGE: Arijit Singh performs live. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Key Points Arijit Singh will embark on a nine-city India tour in 2027 to commemorate his 20-year career in the Indian music industry.

The tour marks his return to live performances after scaling back from playback singing in early 2026 to focus on solo projects.

The 'gratitude tour' will feature technologically advanced stage setups, including an extended runway and 360-degree spatial audio technology.

Arijit Singh has announced a nine-city India tour in 2027 to celebrate his 20-year milestone in the music industry.

This marks his highly anticipated return to the live stage, following his decision in scale back from playback singing to focus on solo projects and live experiences in early 2026.

A Grand 'Gratitude Tour'

The Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 is billed as a grand 'gratitude tour' for his listeners, and will feature some of the most technologically advanced stage setups ever built for an Indian musical artist.

To give fans an intimate experience even in massive stadium-scale settings, Team Innovation has engineered a top-tier visual and sonic production layout.

The stage will feature an extended runway cutting directly into the audience sections so fans can experience the performance up close.

The tour will implement 360-degree spatial audio technology, ensuring pristine sound quality no matter where your seats are located in the stadium.

'Twenty years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for,' says Arijit Singh.

'The greatest part of it has always been the people, the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own.

'I'm really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can't wait!'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff